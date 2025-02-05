Bill Gates' 'Serious Relationship' FINALLY Confirmed After Microsoft Billionaire Confessed Divorce From Melinda Was Biggest Mistake of his Life
Bill Gates has finally confirmed he's in a relationship – weeks after admitting divorcing his ex-wife was his "worst mistake ever."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the tech billionaire, 69, has ended speculation by going official with Paula Hurd, 62, the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd.
Gates has been spotted several times with his new lady friend over the past few years, but has now finally come clean and confirmed the romance.
He said: "I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. So we're having fun, going to the Olympics and lots of great things."
The Microsoft founder declaration of his newly found love came less than a month after he divulged his shattered relationship with 60-year-old Melinda, calling the unexpected divorce "the mistake I most regret."
He said: "I'm more cheerful now. "That was the mistake I most regret."
Gates also spoke of his ex-wife's resignation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation last year – one of the largest charitable institutions in the world – and how he didn't only lose his partner, but their joint book club, his meditation buddy and walking partner.
He said: "You would have to put that at the top of the list.
"There are others but none that matter. The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years."
Hurd, who bears a striking resemblance to Melinda, is the widow of former Oracle co-CEO and president Mark Hurd, who died at the age of 62 in 2019 after a reported battle with cancer.
Once a tech executive herself, Hurd is now an event planner and organizer, and philanthropist.
Her late husband, who spent most of his career at tech company NCR and later Hewlett-Packard before joining Oracle in 2010, had an estimated net worth of $500million at the time of his death.
Although there was growing speculation into the pair's blossoming connection, it was revealed in 2023 Gates had in fact found love again two years after his divorce from his wife.
In January of 2023, Gates was spotted in Australia with Hurd, who was a mystery woman at that point in time.
Together, the pair were captured checking out the sights of Sydney outside of the city's famed Opera House.
The two appeared to be taking a stroll around the city as they stopped to admire the panoramic views of the harbor.
It's no surprise that the paths of the Microsoft founder and Oracle executive – both prominent Silicon Valley figures – and his wife had crossed over the years.
Since then, the suo have been photographed together at the 2024 Olympics, a Baylor University basketball game, and on the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles last April.
The pair were also pictured at last year's so-called billionaire's summer camp in Sun Valley, Idaho, where they were joined by fellow power couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.