Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bill Gates

Bill Gates' 'Serious Relationship' FINALLY Confirmed After Microsoft Billionaire Confessed Divorce From Melinda Was Biggest Mistake of his Life

Photo of Bill Gates and Paula Hurd
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates has found love with Paula Hurd and the pair have now gone official after the tech billionaire referred to her as his 'girlfriend' in a new interview.

Feb. 5 2025, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bill Gates has finally confirmed he's in a relationship – weeks after admitting divorcing his ex-wife was his "worst mistake ever."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the tech billionaire, 69, has ended speculation by going official with Paula Hurd, 62, the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Gates and Paula Hurd were snapped enjoying the Paris Olympics last year and rumors surrounding their relationship went into overdrive.

Article continues below advertisement

Gates has been spotted several times with his new lady friend over the past few years, but has now finally come clean and confirmed the romance.

He said: "I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. So we're having fun, going to the Olympics and lots of great things."

The Microsoft founder declaration of his newly found love came less than a month after he divulged his shattered relationship with 60-year-old Melinda, calling the unexpected divorce "the mistake I most regret."

Article continues below advertisement
bill gates and melinda gates
Source: MEGA

Gates and his wife of 27 years Melinda's split sparked her decision to resign from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation last year.

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "I'm more cheerful now. "That was the mistake I most regret."

Gates also spoke of his ex-wife's resignation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation last year – one of the largest charitable institutions in the world – and how he didn't only lose his partner, but their joint book club, his meditation buddy and walking partner.

He said: "You would have to put that at the top of the list.

"There are others but none that matter. The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years."

Article continues below advertisement

Hurd, who bears a striking resemblance to Melinda, is the widow of former Oracle co-CEO and president Mark Hurd, who died at the age of 62 in 2019 after a reported battle with cancer.

Once a tech executive herself, Hurd is now an event planner and organizer, and philanthropist.

Her late husband, who spent most of his career at tech company NCR and later Hewlett-Packard before joining Oracle in 2010, had an estimated net worth of $500million at the time of his death.

Article continues below advertisement
bill gates controversial friendship jeffrey epstein foolish melinda divorce
Source: MEGA

Gates said he lost not only 'his partner, but their joint book club, his meditation buddy and walking partner' after divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Although there was growing speculation into the pair's blossoming connection, it was revealed in 2023 Gates had in fact found love again two years after his divorce from his wife.

In January of 2023, Gates was spotted in Australia with Hurd, who was a mystery woman at that point in time.

Together, the pair were captured checking out the sights of Sydney outside of the city's famed Opera House.

The two appeared to be taking a stroll around the city as they stopped to admire the panoramic views of the harbor.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Sean Combs

Most Depraved Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accusations Yet: Dancer Says 'Sex Beast' Rapper Needed Cocktail of 'Drugs, Anger and Violence' to Reach Orgasm

donald trump tariffs america trading partners stock market freefall

World War Three Fears Spiral as Donald Trump Issues Brutal Order for Iran to be 'Obliterated' if He's Ever Assassinated by Regime — After its October 7 Attempt to Kill Him Was Thwarted

Article continues below advertisement
lauren sanchez attacks president donald trump dc plane crash dei
Source: MEGA

Gates and Hurd joined fellow power couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at last year's so-called billionaire's summer camp in Sun Valley.

It's no surprise that the paths of the Microsoft founder and Oracle executive – both prominent Silicon Valley figures – and his wife had crossed over the years.

Since then, the suo have been photographed together at the 2024 Olympics, a Baylor University basketball game, and on the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles last April.

The pair were also pictured at last year's so-called billionaire's summer camp in Sun Valley, Idaho, where they were joined by fellow power couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.