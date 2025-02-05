Most Depraved Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accusations Yet: Dancer Says 'Sex Beast' Rapper Needed Cocktail of 'Drugs, Anger and Violence' to Reach Orgasm

English recalled: "A lot of it (drugs) was put in the drink or the food - he would soak the raspberries and the jelly beans, you can rub it on you with topical (lotion), so it seeps into your skin.

"He would massage it on people, he would give it to the girls, who massage it on the guys."

Party guests would each get their own drug cocktails, or they would put them in your drink, she said, adding tables nearby were lined with cocaine, ketamine, pills, crack cocaine, and fentanyl."

English said spiked drinks included a mixture of "liquid with the likes of ketamine, muscle relaxants, ecstasy, pink and blue cocaine (and) pills. He was getting the best s--- ever."

The drug drink was said to increase sexual appetite, and Combs would then engage in sex for hours with anyone or anything - man, woman, boy, girl, transvestite, or even toys and objects in the room.

English contends Combs was in a "different world" of sexuality: "He needs so much just to have an orgasm, it's crazy. He needs drugs, alcohol ... he needs anger, he likes violence, he needs all of that.

"They need to redefine him and put him in his own category. I don’t know how he managed to do all the drugs and alcohol and still do business."