Most Depraved Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accusations Yet: Dancer Says 'Sex Beast' Rapper Needed Cocktail of 'Drugs, Anger and Violence' to Reach Orgasm
A former porn star suing Sean "Diddy" Combs for sexual assault and sex trafficking has come forward with disturbing claims the rapper relies on a combination of violence, drugs and even laced jellybeans simply to achieve an orgasm at his famed sex parties.
The disgraced music mogul, who has denied all the charges, is about to face a slew of new accusers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Adria Sheri English was only in her 20's when she met Combs in 2004. The dancer was hired to work at one of his "White Parties" in the Hamptons.
The now 47-year-old has shared the secrets of those events as part of her $50million lawsuit against Combs. English recalled to The Sun things turned dark when the musician coerced her into having sex with his friends in exchange for money.
English alleges in her complaint that Combs, now 55, laced "bottles with drugs which caused the female employees who imbibed to lose consciousness and sometimes become physically ill."
She also claimed that nearly everything he owned was spiked with drugs like ecstasy – from massage oils to jelly beans – all in an effort to "make everyone horny as s---."
English recalled: "A lot of it (drugs) was put in the drink or the food - he would soak the raspberries and the jelly beans, you can rub it on you with topical (lotion), so it seeps into your skin.
"He would massage it on people, he would give it to the girls, who massage it on the guys."
Party guests would each get their own drug cocktails, or they would put them in your drink, she said, adding tables nearby were lined with cocaine, ketamine, pills, crack cocaine, and fentanyl."
English said spiked drinks included a mixture of "liquid with the likes of ketamine, muscle relaxants, ecstasy, pink and blue cocaine (and) pills. He was getting the best s--- ever."
The drug drink was said to increase sexual appetite, and Combs would then engage in sex for hours with anyone or anything - man, woman, boy, girl, transvestite, or even toys and objects in the room.
English contends Combs was in a "different world" of sexuality: "He needs so much just to have an orgasm, it's crazy. He needs drugs, alcohol ... he needs anger, he likes violence, he needs all of that.
"They need to redefine him and put him in his own category. I don’t know how he managed to do all the drugs and alcohol and still do business."
English alleges in her suit that she was trafficked to Combs' Miami Star Island home, along with additional properties in New Jersey and New York, attending as many as 100 parties as often as two to three times a month.
She confessed that as much as Combs' seemed to enjoy the rampant sex, what really got him off was the power: "There needs to be a whole different word to describe his sexuality, because it's not gay. He is attracted to energy.
"He wants to destroy you before you have a chance to become great, he wants to steal that from you. It's a control thing."
That control stretched beyond his sexual gatherings, as English claimed she could not leave as Combs used "violence, threats, and intimidation" to silence her and destroy her career.
In her duties to service the crowd, English recalled she had to wear a symbolic black dress to single her job out at the parties. For her "work," the dancer claimed no more than $1,500 in cash given to her by an assistant.
And she said the troubled star recorded all of the activities to use as blackmail.
However, she could not escape, convinced that Combs would not only threaten her career but "he would kill her" if she "ever spoke about any of the severe harm she endured."
English eventually fled New York and moved back to California, but the years she endured with Combs continue to haunt her. She said she is speaking out as she wants justice for all of the alleged victims.
Combs' spokesperson previously denied English's claims as "completely fabricated statements” and said that she’s "making baseless claims, using high-profile events as a backdrop to harm innocent people."
They added, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone."