Grammys Boss Refuses to Attack Bianca Censori Over Wild Naked Red Carpet Fashion Stunt With Kanye West: 'Our Dress Code is Open to Interpretation'
The Grammys boss has refused to attack Bianca Censori over her naked red carpet fashion stunt with husband Kanye West.
RadarOnline.com can reveal despite massive backlash from fans worldwide, Raj Kapoor, the executive producer of the 2025 Grammys, weighed in on the eye-catching appearance on Sunday night.
Kapoor told People magazine "artistic black-tie" is the dress code listed for the show's guests attending.
He added: "But in the music industry, I guess that's up for interpretation."
The producer continued: "Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices. But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the (Recording) Academy (presents the Grammys) would have to answer."
Back in 2013, CBS issued a "Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory" back in 2013 to those attending the event which insisted "buttocks and female breasts" should be "adequately covered."
The advisory also suggested avoiding sheer clothing that "could possibly expose female breast nipples," as well as trying to prevent "exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttock and buttock crack."
It also required the “genital region is adequately covered so that there is no visible 'puffy' bare skin exposure."
After the shocking red carpet stunt, social media users started insisting the rapper's wife should be arrested for indecent exposure – especially after a photo of a young child peeking from behind the red carpet began circulating online.
One user tweeted: "If someone doesn’t consent to seeing you naked... That is called indecent exposure, and it is a crime. I never consented to seeing this woman naked, and I’m sure a lot of people with their children watching didn't either. This is really disturbing."
A second questioned: "Why isn’t Bianca Censori being arrested for indecent exposure?"
A third tweeted: "Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori at the #Grammys. Wait, How is this allowed? This is illegal right?"
A fourth added: "All of the comments are acting like this is funny. Bianca is fully naked, and there are children present? Is this not a felony? hate to be that person but imagine if it was a man."
EXCLUSIVE: The OnlyFans CRIME Files — We Expose How Secret Police Papers Contain More Than 1,000 Offences Linked to X-Rated Site As 'Orgy Queens' Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue Drive Up Brand's Value
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, nobody who was at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday evening made any formal complaints about West's wife.
LA-based lawyer Andrea Oguntula explained to RadarOnline.com that Censori could have attracted a charge of indecent exposure, but this requires "willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse."
She added: "It's theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal prosecution for this incident."