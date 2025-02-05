Grammys Boss Refuses to Attack Bianca Censori Over Wild Naked Red Carpet Fashion Stunt With Kanye West: 'Our Dress Code is Open to Interpretation'

The producer continued: "Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices. But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the (Recording) Academy (presents the Grammys) would have to answer."

Back in 2013, CBS issued a "Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory" back in 2013 to those attending the event which insisted "buttocks and female breasts" should be "adequately covered."

The advisory also suggested avoiding sheer clothing that "could possibly expose female breast nipples," as well as trying to prevent "exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttock and buttock crack."

It also required the “genital region is adequately covered so that there is no visible 'puffy' bare skin exposure."