How Barack and Michelle Obama's Biggest Donors are Now Abandoning Fallen Power Couple — After We Revealed They Are Secretly Embroiled in 'Divorce of the Century'

Barack and Michelle Obama's divorce buzz is starting to cause some major damage. RadarOnline.com can reveal several of the 44th president and former first lady's biggest backers are starting to pull away amid growing rumors of their troubled marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Some donors of Obama's Presidential Center in Chicago have started to back out.

Article continues below advertisement

Barack is currently developing his Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side, but some of the donors the couple has relied on in recent years are now throwing in the towel. These supporters include Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, who each contributed $100million to the Obamas in 2022 – helping push the year's total to over $311million.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA One of Barack's donors called him 'arrogant' and gave far less to the building than in previous years.

Article continues below advertisement

However, fundraising for the Obama Presidential Center dropped by over 50% the following year, according to IRS filings. One donor, who ended up giving far less for the 225-foot watchtower library and museum than in previous years, called Barack "arrogant." Donors are also growing uneasy about the more than $5million paid in "executive compensation" and over $27.36million in wages in 2023, including Valerie Jarrett’s $740,000 salary.

Article continues below advertisement

Supporters of the Obama Presidential Library are anxiously awaiting the 2024 fundraising totals amid concerns over a $40million lawsuit. Robert McGee, owner of a South Side firm, has filed a lawsuit accusing Thornton Tomasetti of racial discrimination and unfair treatment in the construction of the Obama Presidential Center.

Article continues below advertisement

McGee claims his minority-owned business faced excessive scrutiny, leading to millions in losses, and was unfairly criticized as underqualified while non-minority contractors were favored. Tomasetti denies the allegations, blaming delays on McGee's company's poor performance. Obama Foundation spokeswoman Emily Bittner stated while they would act if there were evidence of racism, they have no reason to believe Tomasetti acted with such intent.

Article continues below advertisement

The Obama Presidential Center, located on Chicago's South Side near the University of Chicago and Michelle's childhood neighborhood, is facing delays and legal battles – including a construction pause in 2022 after a noose was found on site. The project's cost has risen from $500million to over $700million due to these setbacks.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Barack and Michelle have been at the center of divorce rumors since she missed recent milestone events.

Article continues below advertisement

The center will include a museum, Obama Foundation offices, a public library, and recreational spaces, with an opening now scheduled for 2026. Meanwhile, Barack and Michelle are working to present a united front amid ongoing rumors about their marriage, which were fueled by Michelle's absence at key events like Jimmy Carter's state funeral and Donald Trump's second inauguration.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair’s 32-year marriage is also under threat amid rumors the former president had an affair with Friends actress Jennifer Aniston. RadarOnline.com recently reported the couple is preparing for a divorce, with sources revealing they are already living apart.

Article continues below advertisement

They claimed: "Barack is ready to move on, and Michelle is too. She sacrificed so much for him over the years, and she's finally putting herself first." Another insider added: "They're already separated and living apart. Divorce will come later and quietly. For them to admit the failure is quite humiliating."

Article continues below advertisement

If the Obamas divorced, it would be the first divorce of a living U.S. president. Sources further claimed Barack pressured Michelle to run for president, and when she refused, he blamed her for Trump's victory.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Their relationship has reportedly been tense since the election, with Michelle feeling Barack's demands were unfair – especially after her years of sacrifice. The source added: "It's been heated and tense and uncomfortable, and in a lot of ways, it was the last straw for her in the marriage."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former first lady previously opened up about their 32-year marriage being anything but perfect.