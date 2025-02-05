EXCLUSIVE: The OnlyFans CRIME Files — We Expose How Secret Police Papers Contain More Than 1,000 Offences Linked to X-Rated Site As 'Orgy Queens' Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue Drive Up Brand's Value
Cops have probed more than 1,600 crimes in the last five years linked to the $6billion-a-year sex site OnlyFans.
And that is just in the United Kingdom where the subscription site is based, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The probes include at least 10 cases of women claiming they are being forced to perform sex work on the seedy platform by their controlling partners.
Police confirmed 70 complaints from victims of revenge porn who claim others are making money from sex tapes and photos posted on OnlyFans without consent.
OnlyFans' monster profits are fueled by DIY pornography and stunts of creators such as Lily Phillips, and Bonnie Blue who have boasted about their mega-gangbangs – with both women now claiming to be OnlyFans millionaires.
Cops are being asked to investigate claims of rapes linked to the making of videos for the site, along with allegations of bblackmail, stalking, harassment, child abuse material and threats of violence.
One victim told officers she had been strangled and raped by a partner who also set up an OnlyFans account where she says he forced her "to do sexual things on camera and he takes all the money."
Another woman said she had been "emotionally and mentally abused" by her partner for 16 years, during which she says he "forced" her "to do an OnlyFans account" and controlled her money.
A third female said her abuser threatened to kill her and "forced" her to "have sex with other males for money and made her open an OnlyFans account for him to make money."
OnlyFans said: “OnlyFans works closely with law enforcement agencies around the world. Unlike other platforms, OnlyFans knows the legal identity of all its users so is uniquely placed to support investigations. This approach means OnlyFans is an extremely hostile environment for anyone seeking to abuse our platform."
An investigation found 1,613 crime reports where the OnlyFans was recorded in the "modus operandi" where officers record details of the crime.
The platform claims to have more than four million creators and 300 million-plus accounts.
There were 21 reported rapes where OnlyFans was mentioned, including ten in Kent, where there had been six arrests and three charges. Two of the ten cases involved girls aged under 16.
There were more than a dozen cases that refer to the involvement of under-18s using OnlyFans in breach of site rules.
Jess Phillips, the government's Safeguarding Minister, said: "Our work to halve violence against women and girls in a decade is hugely important, which is exactly why we are cracking down on platforms providing safe haven for criminals online.
"We are working closely with law enforcement partners to protect those most vulnerable to this type of criminality, and we will not rest until preparators face the full force of the law for these heinous crimes."
Paula Bradbury of the Centre for Child Abuse and Trauma Studies at Middlesex University in the U.K added: "The findings will be a big wake-up call. Violence against women and girls is continuously rising and steps must be in place to prevent it."