World War Three Fears Spiral as Donald Trump Issues Brutal Order for Iran to be 'Obliterated' if He's Ever Assassinated by Regime — After its October 7 Attempt to Kill Him Was Thwarted
President Trump has ordered his team to obliterate Iran if they ever assassinate him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the business mogul, 78, told reporters of the plan as he signed an executive order calling for his government to impose serious pressure on Tehran.
Trump, who has already survived several attempts on his life, also vowed to take over the devastated Gaza Strip and "level" the site before looking to redevelop it.
He also told how America "will do a job with it" if ownership is taken of the Gaza Strip and will take full responsibility to dismantle it safely after years of torment for the people of Palestine.
And the Republican also responded to a question over what protocols would instantly be triggered should he be killed by an Iranian plot by saying there is already a plan set.
Trump declared: "I've left instructions if they do it, they get obliterated, there won't be anything left."
Federal authorities have been tracking Iranian threats against Trump and other U.S. administration officials for years.
It was revealed in November an Iranian agent had been charged with plotting to kill Trump in an assassination that would have shaken the world.
U.S. prosecutors say the rogue state told ex-con Farhad Shakeri – said to be hiding in Tehran – to devise a seven-day plan to spy on and murder him.
Afghan national Shakeri came to the U.S. as a child and served 14 years for a robbery before he was deported in 2008.
The U.S. government said Shakeri is believed to be in Tehran, though he has spoken five times to the FBI over the phone.
In a complaint filed in New York – days after Trump beat Democrat Kamala Harris – prosecutors said an official in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard told Shakeri to devise a plan to eliminate the President elect.
They claim the planned hit was an attempt to take vengeance for a U.S. drone strike ordered by Trump that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, then said to be the world’s No1 terrorist, in 2020.
Soleimani led the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force.
Prosecutors said Shakeri was originally told to carry out killings against Iranian targets in the U.S., before focusing on Trump alone.
He claims on October 7 – the anniversary of the terror attack in Israel by Iran-backed Hamas – he was told to focus just on Trump and was allegedly asked to come up with a plan to kill him in seven days, according to the indictment.
Prosecutors said Mr Shakeri told law enforcement he did not intend to propose a scheme within the seven days, so the IRGC officials paused the plan.
Shakeri claimed the Iranian government told him it would be easier to try to kill Trump after the US elections because they believed he would lose, prosecutors said.
Trump recently revoked government security protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his top aide, Brian Hook, as well as his former national security adviser John Bolton.
The men have all faced threats from Iran, and all took hardline stances against the Islamic Republic during Trump's first administration.