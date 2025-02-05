World War Three Fears Spiral as Donald Trump Issues Brutal Order for Iran to be 'Obliterated' if He's Ever Assassinated by Regime — After its October 7 Attempt to Kill Him Was Thwarted

Trump, who has already survived several attempts on his life, also vowed to take over the devastated Gaza Strip and "level" the site before looking to redevelop it.

He also told how America "will do a job with it" if ownership is taken of the Gaza Strip and will take full responsibility to dismantle it safely after years of torment for the people of Palestine.

And the Republican also responded to a question over what protocols would instantly be triggered should he be killed by an Iranian plot by saying there is already a plan set.