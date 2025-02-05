EXCLUSIVE: How Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson Have FINALLY Put Their Furious Feud to Bed After Tragic 'Wake Up Call' Drugs Death Of One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne
Warring ex-One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have finally buried the hatchet on their long-time feud after the death of bandmate Liam Payne.
Tomlinson showed up to cheer on Malik last week as he played in Los Angeles for his Stairway To The Sky solo world tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Malik announced on stage: "Tonight is special, an old friend of mine is here supporting me. I don't want to give his location away but Louis is here tonight."
The lads called time on their years of quarreling after Payne's tragic loss in October put their trivial grudge into perspective.
An insider told us: "They've put their silly squabbles behind them because they now realize life is too short and they should concentrate on the important things in life.
"Liam's death has crystalized those thoughts for them and they now realize they spent years not talking over a silly, school spat on social media. They are pretty embarrassed about the reasons they fell out."
The row erupted in 2015 after Malik had left the band and was working with producer Naughty Boy.
It seemed to start when Naughty Boy posted a picture of himself and Malik along with the caption "Replace this", which Zayn then retweeted.
Tomlinson then wrote: "Remember when you were 12 and you used to think those Mac filters for your pictures were cool haha Some people still do HA!"
Mailk then replied directly to Louis, saying: "Remember when you had a life..?"
Meanwhile, ideas for how the Brits awards bash in the UK on March 1 can honor Payne, who died in October, are now being discussed, and fans are hoping his old 1D bandmates might be involved.
The music showcase at London's O2 will be hosted for a fifth time by Payne's pal, the actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, who was known to enjoy jokes with the singer.
A music industry source said: "The tribute for Liam is in the early stages, with possibilities being explored, but there is a buzz around celebrating the singer. Of course, fans hope the remaining One Direction bandmates could come together on stage, it would be unforgettable."
Payne was honored during the In Memoriam section of last weekend's Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in LA, but the 1D lads did not reunite there.
Ben Whiston, executive producer of the Grammys show, who worked with the boys on music videos, said before the event: "It is a very difficult time. Losing Liam was very, very tough. No doubt about it."
He added: "He was the most beautiful, wonderful boy and I love him very, very much. He is in, of course, our 'in memoriam,' without question.
"And actually, that is a very sad thing for me. When you are going through rehearsals and seeing the clips and a guy that was sat in this office four weeks before that tragedy happened.
"Seeing him up on that screen is not something that I would ever have imagined. It is extra sad for people, not just me who loved Liam, but for many."
Payne was 31 when he died after falling from a hotel balcony in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.
His former bandmates attended his November funeral in the United Kingdom