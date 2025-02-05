EXCLUSIVE: How Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson Have FINALLY Put Their Furious Feud to Bed After Tragic 'Wake Up Call' Drugs Death Of One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne

The row erupted in 2015 after Malik had left the band and was working with producer Naughty Boy.

It seemed to start when Naughty Boy posted a picture of himself and Malik along with the caption "Replace this", which Zayn then retweeted.

Tomlinson then wrote: "Remember when you were 12 and you used to think those Mac filters for your pictures were cool haha Some people still do HA!"

Mailk then replied directly to Louis, saying: "Remember when you had a life..?"

Meanwhile, ideas for how the Brits awards bash in the UK on March 1 can honor Payne, who died in October, are now being discussed, and fans are hoping his old 1D bandmates might be involved.

The music showcase at London's O2 will be hosted for a fifth time by Payne's pal, the actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, who was known to enjoy jokes with the singer.