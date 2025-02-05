EXCLUSIVE: We Expose Shocking Side-Effects Of Celeb-Favorite Weight Loss Drugs — And How They Are KILLING Sex Lives of Married Couples

One couple where the woman lost 60lbs after taking Zepound revealed they hadn't had sex since she began the course more than a year ago.

The woman said: "It never occurred to us that the treatment would alter the dynamic of our sex. I thought losing weight would create desire, not kill it."

Many men looking to lose weight using drugs have been surprised at their loss of ability to perform sexually and have turned to asking their fellow users on Reddit for advice on how to beat the side effects, with one saying: "I have been on Ozempic for 3 months. TT level dropped very fast and I am on treatment to fix it now.

"Has anyone had any experiences similar to this?!"

Another man, 23, who has been on semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic, for five weeks said he had never experienced erectile dysfunction before.

He said: "I have recently begun seeing someone and have dealt with a complete loss in erection now.

"The first time worked out because I ended up getting and maintaining an erection after an hour of failed attempts.

"But the second time, I had an erection while we were about to get it on and then just like that, done.

"It’s a little embarrassing having to troubleshoot this in front of a new partner."