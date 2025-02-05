EXCLUSIVE: We Expose Shocking Side-Effects Of Celeb-Favorite Weight Loss Drugs — And How They Are KILLING Sex Lives of Married Couples
Fat-busting wonder drugs loved by celebs are taking their toll in the bedroom by ruining people's sex lives.
Men are reporting what might be the most embarrassing side effect yet from drugs like Ozempic…erectile dysfunction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Social media pages dedicated to medications used for weight loss are peppered with accounts from men experiencing trouble performing in the bedroom believed to stem from low testosterone caused by the blockbuster drugs.
Women are also reporting despite shifting the pounds, their libidos have tanked as psychologically there has been a shift in their relationship.
Stars like Sharon Osbourne, Kathy Bates, Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk and Rebel Wilson have all used Ozempic.
The first research related to the subject goes back to 2018, when a team of Swedish epidemiologists published a study of the impact of bariatric surgery on marriage.
After surgery, they found married couples were more likely than those in a control group to divorce or separate, whereas single people were more likely to marry.
In couples "there’s such a drive to keep things the same," warned Robyn Pashby, a clinical psychologist who specializes in issues related to weight loss or gain – adding: "When one person changes, it changes the system. It does break that unspoken contract."
One couple where the woman lost 60lbs after taking Zepound revealed they hadn't had sex since she began the course more than a year ago.
The woman said: "It never occurred to us that the treatment would alter the dynamic of our sex. I thought losing weight would create desire, not kill it."
Many men looking to lose weight using drugs have been surprised at their loss of ability to perform sexually and have turned to asking their fellow users on Reddit for advice on how to beat the side effects, with one saying: "I have been on Ozempic for 3 months. TT level dropped very fast and I am on treatment to fix it now.
"Has anyone had any experiences similar to this?!"
Another man, 23, who has been on semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic, for five weeks said he had never experienced erectile dysfunction before.
He said: "I have recently begun seeing someone and have dealt with a complete loss in erection now.
"The first time worked out because I ended up getting and maintaining an erection after an hour of failed attempts.
"But the second time, I had an erection while we were about to get it on and then just like that, done.
"It’s a little embarrassing having to troubleshoot this in front of a new partner."
And another said: "Taking Ozempic 1.5 weekly, had complete loss of erection. Dr prescribed Viagra did not work at all. Stopped Ozempic on my own, three weeks later working normally."
Just a handful of studies have shown men taking the drugs were more likely to experience low testosterone, something that has baffled doctors because weight loss typically regulates the hormone's levels.
Weight loss is, however, known to decrease levels of circulating estrogen, the female sex hormone, lower levels of which have helped many women at risk of breast cancer and those with polycystic ovary syndrome,
Meanwhile, weight loss has generally been associated with boosted testosterone levels, with one study showing weight loss can improve testosterone levels in overweight middle-aged men by almost 50 percent.