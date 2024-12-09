EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne 'Devastated' By Faked Images Showing Her Looking Like 'Zombie Skeleton' — as She Continues to Wage 'Losing Battle' Against Her 'Deadly' Ozempic Weight Loss

Tormented Sharon Osbourne is "raging mad" and "devastated" at a cruel social media account that doctors images of celebs to grab followers.

She's angry at photos of her looking skeletal as she fights to regain weight after shedding 42lbs taking the slimming drug Ozempic have been uploaded to the Instagram site Celebmess and been altered to make her look grotesque, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A snap captioned "when you've had a restful weekend" has attracted thousands of likes. The page says its photos are "structured not photoshopped".

One person wrote: "So sad people are risking their lives taking this medication with deadly effects just to lose weight. They're losing all muscle and not fat and have paralyzed stomachs.