EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne 'Devastated' By Faked Images Showing Her Looking Like 'Zombie Skeleton' — as She Continues to Wage 'Losing Battle' Against Her 'Deadly' Ozempic Weight Loss
Tormented Sharon Osbourne is "raging mad" and "devastated" at a cruel social media account that doctors images of celebs to grab followers.
She's angry at photos of her looking skeletal as she fights to regain weight after shedding 42lbs taking the slimming drug Ozempic have been uploaded to the Instagram site Celebmess and been altered to make her look grotesque, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A snap captioned "when you've had a restful weekend" has attracted thousands of likes. The page says its photos are "structured not photoshopped".
One person wrote: "So sad people are risking their lives taking this medication with deadly effects just to lose weight. They're losing all muscle and not fat and have paralyzed stomachs.
"It also permanently screws up your metabolism and messes up your gallbladder and thyroid."
Another added: "Oh my word. I just wish she had not used ozempic. I fear that she won't be with us for much longer at this rate. Surely there's something she can do like supplements to increase her weight and give her strength?"
A source said: "Sharon is raging mad at the photographs on the site because they make her look far worse than she actually is. She's devastated that fans might think she really looks so unwell.
"Saying that though, she knows the Ozempic has taken a toll on her body and she's doing all she can to try and arrest the decline to and get some weight back on but at the moment it is not working."
After living her whole life in the spotlight, the TV personality has undergone a range of procedures over the years including a gastric band, full facelifts, tummy tuck, an eyelift, breast implants, abdominoplasty, and Botox.
Osbourne, 72, has spoken openly about her past surgeries and she shocked the public last December after losing weight on Ozempic.
Even though she was initially thrilled with the results when she first started taking the drug, friends have revealed the star now fears she has gone too far, despite confirming last November that she had been off the product "a while now".
Although she has tried to consume high-calorie foods, Osbourne has not regained any of the weight she lost from taking the drug and has been left "frustrated" at the results.
She has admitted that she needs to "put weight back on" after the Ozempic loss.
Recalling the moment that she told herself she needed to stop losing weight after taking the drug, she told a magazine: "I started using it in November last year. I was 142lb when I started using it. For the first two or three weeks I felt very nauseous.
"The nausea went away, but once you’re on it you don’t feel hungry and you don’t eat. It’s not talked about but you can get a blockage in your bowel.
"I haven’t been on it for three or four months. My weight has stabilized. I went down to about 97lb and it was like, 'Oh no'. I needed to put some weight back on'.
"The doctors can't figure it out But I think it's just because I'm getting older and as you get older you lose weight anyway and shrink and shrivel off."
According to the Ozempic website, using the drug can have uncomfortable side effects that include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation.
Speaking about her experience with the drug, Osbourne previously said: "I started on Ozempic last December and I’ve been off it for a while now, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy.
"You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 lbs. and I can’t afford to lose anymore."
Three years prior Osbourne — wife of Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne — talked about a facelift gone wrong, which left her with an uneven face and looking like a "cyclops".
