'Starving to Death' Sharon Osbourne Issued Foul-Mouthed Response When Asked if She Was Going to Be Cooking for Thanksgiving
Sharon Osbourne didn't hold back when she was asked about her Thanksgiving menu.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the fiery former talk show host had a foul-mouthed response to being asked if she was cooking for Thanksgiving.
While Osbourne, 72, was born in England, she and husband Ozzy Osbourne called the U.S. home for decades, making her familiar with the American holiday and its traditional feast.
While Sharon and Ozzy, 75, previously announced in July 2022 they were planning to leave Los Angeles and move back to the U.K., citing a need for more privacy amid the Black Sabbath frontman's health crisis, they have yet to fully leave the U.S. behind two years later.
The former reality show star was spotted leaving a LA grocery store on Wednesday when paparazzi stopped the 72-year-old to ask about her Thanksgiving plans.
Sharon was dressed casual in black track pants, a cream colored button up sweater and black jacket. As she walked to her car, an aide followed close behind with a cart full of groceries.
As she opened the car door, the paparazzi asked: "Are you going to be cooking for Thanksgiving?"
Sharon quipped back: "F--- no!"
Despite her response, the feisty Brit didn't completely blow off the paparazzi.
He followed up with another question: "Do you prefer to go to a loved one's house for Thanksgiving?"
She answered: "No!" as she explained she would rather "stay at my home".
In the video, Sharon looked gaunt.
As RadarOnline.com reported, an insider close to Sharon revealed she has continued to lose weight after she dropped over 40 pounds while on Ozempic.
Now, doctors were said to be deeply concerned for Sharon's health and worried she was not getting adequate nutrition as she struggled to keep weight on.
The pal said: "The docs have told Sharon that she needs to get nutrition into her body at all costs. She is dangerously underweight and needs to bulk up and quickly.
"She is on a course of drips that are feeding her the nutrients she needs and also she is drinking high-calorie shakes as well."
Sharon previously opened up about taking Ozempic, confessing: "I started using it in November last year. I was 142 pounds when I started using it. For the first two or three weeks I felt very nauseous.
"The nausea went away, but once you're on it you don’t feel hungry and you don’t eat. It's not talked about but you can get a blockage in your bowel.
"I haven’t been on it for three or four months. My weight has stabilized. I went down to about 97 pounds and it was like, 'Oh no'. I needed to put some weight back on.'
"The doctors can't figure it out But I think it's just because I'm getting older and as you get older you lose weight anyway and shrink and shrivel off."
