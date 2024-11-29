Your tip
REVEALED: Disturbing Reason Why Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son Justin Has Been 'Banned' and 'Blacklisted' From Renting Party Homes in Los Angeles

Photo of Diddy with his sons.
Source: MEGA

Diddy's son has been 'banned' from renting homes.

By:

Nov. 29 2024, Published 5:19 p.m. ET

The disturbing reason why Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son Justin has been "banned" and "blacklisted" from renting party homes in Los Angeles has been revealed.

The 30-year-old allegedly was accused of hosting wild parties that resulted in significant property damage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

sean diddy son banned renting home
Source: MEGA

The 30-year-old allegedly was accused of hosting wild parties.

According to the New York Post, Diddy's son has reportedly been blacklisted from renting luxury properties due to allegations made by several real estate brokers.

The brokers claimed that Justin misrepresented the sizes of his parties and hosted hundreds of guests despite saying it was a small gathering — which led to severe damage, including broken furniture and filthy conditions.

A source told the site: 'The company that I work with rented houses to Justin. He would say, 'I’m having 20 people over.' But there would be 200, and then they would wreck the house.

"It’s gotten to the point where nobody will rent to him."

sean diddy son banned renting home
Source: MEGA

Diddy's kids are often seen supporting this father in court.

Justin allegedly "called" the site's source to request a house and was denied.

The site also claimed that there is no indication that any disturbing — or even criminal — behavior has occurred at Justin's parties.

Jeffrey Lichtman, Justin’s lawyer, said to the site: “Justin has not been charged with a crime or sued civilly regarding any of these accusations for a reason – he did nothing wrong.”

Combs' son often shares photos of himself while partying at lavish events and drinking alcohol on Instagram for his 1.6 million followers.

Justin's issues with renting homes to host his celebrations come just after it was reported that his jailed father, Diddy, was denied bail for the third time.

Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his sex trafficking and racketeering trial set for May 2025.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Combs has been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by several alleged victims over the last few months.

The Bad Boy Records founder and producer was arrested back in September and hit with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges.

diddy hunger strike thanksgiving barely touched his grub poisoned
Source: MEGA

Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The disgraced Hollywood star has been accused of hosting parties known as "Freak Offs," which were filled with people performing sex acts that were allegedly recorded by Combs.

As the lawsuits against the rapper continue to pile up, Combs has denied all of the accusations against him.

The music mogul's legal team stated: "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.

"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman."

