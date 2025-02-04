Secrets of the Love Triangle at Center of Obamas' Divorce Laid Bare: How Barack and Michelle Went From Picture-Perfect Power Pair to Leading Separate Lives Thanks to His 'Roving Eye'

And while they still present a unified front in public, insiders claim that in private, their fights are heated and full of resentment. Barack, meanwhile, has been spotted enjoying dinners at elite D.C. restaurants without Michelle.

One insider shared: "He's adjusting to life without her. People close to them know that this has been coming for a long time now."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Barack, 63, has been spending increasing amounts of time alone in Washington, D.C., while Michelle, 61, has been notably absent from key events.

The cracks in their relationship have been hiding in plain sight for years, but recent events raised major red flags.

Michelle's glaring absence at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral sent shockwaves through Washington, D.C.

All five living presidents were present and seated next to their spouses, except for Barack, 63, who was seated between George W. Bush and wife Laura, and Donald Trump and wife Melania.

A source noted: "Michelle's always been the type to show up and play the role, no matter what was going on behind the scenes."