Secrets of the Love Triangle at Center of Obamas' Divorce Laid Bare: How Barack and Michelle Went From Picture-Perfect Power Pair to Leading Separate Lives Thanks to His 'Roving Eye'
Former President Barack and Former First Lady Michelle Obama are no longer the picture-perfect pair they once appeared to be, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and sources say his wandering eye is to blame.
The former First Couple have secretly been leading separate lives, with sources claiming their relationship has quietly been unraveling behind the scenes for months now.
One insider said their union has finally deteriorated beyond repair: "Michelle is finished with Washington and finished with Barack. She knows they can't risk destroying their legacy with a messy, public divorce. But behind closed doors, it's a different story."
And in a stunning new revelation, Barack has been "uncharacteristically distracted," according to a source close to the former president's inner circle, claiming the problem is a rumored "other woman."
Witnesses said the duo's interactions have turned toxic, with one insider describing the marital exchange as "venomous."
And while they still present a unified front in public, insiders claim that in private, their fights are heated and full of resentment. Barack, meanwhile, has been spotted enjoying dinners at elite D.C. restaurants without Michelle.
One insider shared: "He's adjusting to life without her. People close to them know that this has been coming for a long time now."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Barack, 63, has been spending increasing amounts of time alone in Washington, D.C., while Michelle, 61, has been notably absent from key events.
The cracks in their relationship have been hiding in plain sight for years, but recent events raised major red flags.
Michelle's glaring absence at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral sent shockwaves through Washington, D.C.
All five living presidents were present and seated next to their spouses, except for Barack, 63, who was seated between George W. Bush and wife Laura, and Donald Trump and wife Melania.
A source noted: "Michelle's always been the type to show up and play the role, no matter what was going on behind the scenes."
Michelle, 61, added to speculation something was amiss in her marriage when she left Barack solo once again at Trump's inauguration.
Adding to the turmoil, insiders revealed Barack had pressured Michelle to run for president, believing she could have defeated Trump – and when she refused, their already strained marriage hit its breaking point.
The source confessed: "He's blamed her ever since. That was the final straw for her."Now those close to Michelle say she's ready to put herself first: "She's tired of sacrificing for him. She doesn't need him anymore."
The former first lady has even started exploring her options, as one insider told us: "Michelle has talked to lawyers."
A divorce would be unprecedented, as no living former U.S. President has ever ended a marriage after sharing life in the White House.
But with their $70million empire at stake – including their Netflix deal, production company, and multimillion-dollar properties — sources say they are quietly planning an exit strategy.
The insider added: "This isn't about love anymore. It's about money, power, and legacy. They're already living separate lives. Now it's just about how they handle the fallout."