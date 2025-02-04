'Today' Top Dog Savannah Guthrie 'Cracking Under the Pressure' of 'Having to Carry Show' After Arrival of Newbie Craig Melvin

The source continued: "Craig's just starting this job, and it's going to be a while before he fully gets into the groove of things. Hoda was intrinsic to the show, something that people are realizing now more than ever."

Kotb and Guthrie were a force of nature together while they co-anchored Today together from 2018 to 2025.

Now that Kotb packed away her mic, she is no longer able to "help carry the load," and everything about the show has been "falling" on Guthrie.