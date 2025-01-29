'Today' Bosses 'Gripped With Panic' They Let 'Wrong Host Go' After Hoda Kotb Exit: 'Her Shoes Are Just Too Big to Fill!'

Fan favorite Hoda Kotb has said so long to Today – and now sources dish the outpouring of love for her from loyal viewers has producers wondering if they let the wrong woman leave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source said: "So many people have been chiming in to say how much they will miss Hoda. It's made it very clear just how loved Hoda is, so naturally that has the bosses worried that fans will stop tuning in now that she's gone."

The 60-year-old single mom, who has worked at NBC for over two decades, revealed in September she was ditching the morning hit to spend more time with her kids – Haley Joy, 7, and Hope Catherine, 4.

However, Hoda's tearful ta-ta January 10 leaves Savannah Guthrie, 53, and Jenna Bush Hager, 43, holding down the fort with her less popular replacement Craig Melvin, 45.