'Today' Bosses 'Gripped With Panic' They Let 'Wrong Host Go' After Hoda Kotb Exit: 'Her Shoes Are Just Too Big to Fill!'
Fan favorite Hoda Kotb has said so long to Today – and now sources dish the outpouring of love for her from loyal viewers has producers wondering if they let the wrong woman leave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source said: "So many people have been chiming in to say how much they will miss Hoda. It's made it very clear just how loved Hoda is, so naturally that has the bosses worried that fans will stop tuning in now that she's gone."
The 60-year-old single mom, who has worked at NBC for over two decades, revealed in September she was ditching the morning hit to spend more time with her kids – Haley Joy, 7, and Hope Catherine, 4.
However, Hoda's tearful ta-ta January 10 leaves Savannah Guthrie, 53, and Jenna Bush Hager, 43, holding down the fort with her less popular replacement Craig Melvin, 45.
"Saying goodbye has been very emotional for Hoda. Even though she has said that she wanted this change and chose this of her own accord, she's taking it hard and so are the fans," our insider revealed.
According to the source, the pressure is now on for Guthrie and Hager to prove they can keep folks tuning in.
"All eyes are going to be on the numbers in the next few weeks and even months. It's make-or-break time for Savannah and Jenna, and there is no doubt they're feeling the stress," the insider said.
Melvin is stepping in as Guthrie's co-anchor, while Jenna will continue to host the show's fourth hour under the title Today with Jenna & Friends, which will feature a rotating panel of guest hosts.
"Both Savannah and Jenna are saying they can handle things, but it really will come down to the ratings. If they don't stay steady – or even worse, if they start to slip – it's not going to bode well for them," the insider warned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources snitch bitchy blondes Guthrie and Hager were suddenly regretting that their mean-girl routine drove away hard-working Hoda.
"They didn't expect her to really leave, and now that she's gone, they're realizing how much she contributed to the show," an insider said.
Now, the insider said Today honchos fear longtime NBC news anchor Melvin doesn't have the same devoted viewership as Hoda.
"It may be a very rude awakening," the source said. "Producers are already jittery, so if Hoda's millions of fans start to tune out, Jenna and Savannah are going to get the blame."