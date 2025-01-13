Chuck Todd, 52, 'Set to Quit NBC' After 'Meeting With Other Outlets' and Stepping Down From 'Meet the Press'
NBC chief political analyst and former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd has told colleagues that he will be leaving the network when his contract is up later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
His plans come after he was reportedly pushed out of hosting the Sunday morning current events talk show in 2023 after nine years.
Todd, who has been with the network since 2007, has been quietly meeting with various Washington media organizations about his post future, according to Semafor.com.
The website reported: "The former host of Meet The Press has told top editors and leaders from other media organizations that he plans to leave NBC when his contract is up this year, and has discussed potential roles outside the network both in broadcast and digital media."
The 52-year-old was once the key face of the peacock network's political coverage. However, he has been noticeably absent from the camera in recent years.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Todd voluntarily stepped down from his Meet The Press anchor chair in 2023, and was replaced by Kristen Welker.
But many of those close to the veteran newsman contend the network unceremoniously dumped him after the show suffered low ratings.
An insider confided at the time: "Kristen isn't just replacing Chuck, she's obliterating him. This isn't a pass-the-baton moment, it's an entirely new race, leaving Chuck vowing revenge. Make no mistake, he was pushed out and is livid. He feels insulted and embarrassed."
Even Todd's rivals on other networks stood up for the journalist, with Dan Abrams slamming NBC's spin as "almost certainly a lie."
The NewsNation host previously bashed: "A news operation that is supposed to be seeking out the truth and providing its viewers and readers with accurate information, calling out fact from fiction. And yet, they are almost certainly creating a fictionalized version of what happened."
Abrams, who worked with Todd at NBC, said the timing of the departure was especially puzzling heading into the 2024 presidential race.
"I like Chuck Todd. I think he was often in a no-win situation on that show, but he’s going to stay at NBC and just choose to relinquish his highest profile role with the 2024 election around the corner?"
But falling ratings weren't the only issue plaguing NBC. Several of Todd's colleagues were reportedly sick of working with him as well.
An insider told Radar: "Chuck can be very difficult — he’s very opinionated — and that has strained some of the relationships internally."
Shortly before leaving his beloved news show, Todd shared: "It’s been an amazing nearly decadelong run. I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade. I’ve loved so much of this job, helping to explain America to Washington and explain Washington to America.
"When I took over Meet the Press, it was a Sunday show that had a lot of people questioning whether it still could have a place in the modern media space. Well, I think we’ve answered that question and then some."
A memo was also sent to NBC staff, praising the longtime host and applauding "Chuck’s thoughtful and passionate leadership."
It continued: "Meet the Press has sustained its historic role as the indispensable news program on Sunday mornings. Through (Todd's) penetrating interviews with many of the most important newsmakers, the show has played an essential role in politics and policy, routinely made front-page news, and framed the thinking in Washington and beyond."