Chuck Todd, 52, 'Set to Quit NBC' After 'Meeting With Other Outlets' and Stepping Down From 'Meet the Press'

Even Todd's rivals on other networks stood up for the journalist, with Dan Abrams slamming NBC's spin as "almost certainly a lie."

The NewsNation host previously bashed: "A news operation that is supposed to be seeking out the truth and providing its viewers and readers with accurate information, calling out fact from fiction. And yet, they are almost certainly creating a fictionalized version of what happened."

Abrams, who worked with Todd at NBC, said the timing of the departure was especially puzzling heading into the 2024 presidential race.

"I like Chuck Todd. I think he was often in a no-win situation on that show, but he’s going to stay at NBC and just choose to relinquish his highest profile role with the 2024 election around the corner?"

But falling ratings weren't the only issue plaguing NBC. Several of Todd's colleagues were reportedly sick of working with him as well.

An insider told Radar: "Chuck can be very difficult — he’s very opinionated — and that has strained some of the relationships internally."