Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > One Direction
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Has 'Zero Interest' in Reuniting With One Direction Bandmates for Liam Payne Tribute Gig: 'His Solo Star Power is Just Too Big'

harry styles zero interest in reuniting with one direction
Source: MEGA

Pop star Harry Styles has told his One Direction pals there is 'zero chance' of the band getting back together.

Jan. 13 2025, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Pop hunk Harry Styles has told his One Direction pals there is "zero chance" of the band getting back together.

The superstar has shutdown embryonic plans for the lads to reform for a tribute gig in memory of tragic former 1D star Liam Payne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A showbiz source told us: "Harry has put the kibosh on reuniting with his remaining One Direction bandmates because he has no interest in dimming his own star and prefers to focus on his upcoming solo album and world tour."

Article continues below advertisement
harry styles zero interest in reuniting with one direction
Source: MEGA

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were pushing for a 1D reunion, but Styles has shut it down.

Article continues below advertisement

The Watermelon Sugar singer and his 1D pals Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were together at the November funeral of their fellow boybander Payne.

And the source said they spoke about getting together for a one-off benefit gig to raise cash for a charity of Payne's family's choosing.

But our insider added: "The rest of the lads were keen but Harry said he had zero interest in the project because he's just too busy.

"So as far as the fans are concerned, the funeral was the only meetup that they will ever see!

Article continues below advertisement
harry styles zero interest in reuniting with one direction
Source: MEGA

A tribute gig for Liam Payne was on the cards but Styles' solo career has taken precedence over any reunion plan.

Article continues below advertisement

"Harry is the most successful member of the group and, frankly, he's too big for the band now. Why would he go back when he can sell out arenas on his own? His solo star power is just too big."

The lads had spoken about singing a moving tribute at the service in the style of Elton John's Candle in the Wind tribute at the funeral of Princess Diana, but this also failed to materialize.

There had been whispers of the band potentially coming back together as Malik appeared to have been cryptically posting with 1D songs in the background, which fans alluded to a potential reunion being on the cards.

Another showbiz insider said at the time: "It is such sad news and it has shocked the world. Aside from that, I do think that the members will do something to celebrate his life and pay tribute to him.

Article continues below advertisement
harry styles zero interest in reuniting with one direction
Source: MEGA

Rumors of 1D reuniting sparked hope for fans, but Styles has made it clear there's no going back.

Article continues below advertisement

"I can't see a full-scale tour, but I could see something along the lines of a show, a new track/ song and even something for his son, Bear. I feel that they will want to do something. It could also be one those things of a like a final performance/ time for them to do something together...something special."

But now Styles has moved to end all talk of a reunion.

Payne, 31, tragically fell from the third floor of a balcony of a hotel in Argentina on October 16. The star's death came nine years after the group disbanded.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
jennifer aniston and angelina jolie set for unavoidable epic showdown

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie Set For 'Unavoidable' Epic Showdown at the Oscars After Years Of Tensions Over Brad Pitt

liza minnellis memoir set to be boring promo book

EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Memoir 'Set to Be Boring Promotional Book' As Diva is 'Refusing to Tackle Dad's Sexuality' or Wild Studio 54 Drug Days

Article continues below advertisement
harry styles zero interest in reuniting with one direction
Source: MEGA

Fans speculated over a reunion with Niall Horan and the rest of the lads but Styles says his focus remains on his solo world tour.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

His bandmates released a joint statement that read: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.