Jenna Bush Hager 'Has Today Co-Hosts Wishing She'd Stop Being Such a Blabbermouth' After She Revealed She Goes Commando at Work!

Jenna Bush Hager's commando talk has everyone fuming.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager is doing a bit too much of talking on the Today Show.

The 43-year-old has made it clear to viewers that she is not a fan of wearing underwear, and her co-hosts want her to cool it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bush Hager recently made it clear she does not wear underwear at work.

In December, during a chat about whether a person should buy a Christmas gift for a loved one off their wishlist or simply just pick whatever they want, Bush Hager explained why it's best not to divert from the list.

She told co-host Hoda Kotb at the time: "The one time my Aunt Smith went rogue, she brought me some big ol’ granny panties. I don’t wear panties, everybody knows that!”

"I think you’ve got to buy people what they want,” she added as neither her or Kotb could keep themselves from laughing.

"What?! I humiliated myself for that!” Bush Hager said, and told production to “go ahead and cut out that part.”

'I don’t wear panties, everybody knows that!' Bush Hager said during a segment in December.

However, it is apparently no laughing matter according to a source.

"It's well known that Jenna has no filter, especially when she's nervous, but that's not the point," explained the insider.

"Announcing she goes around without undies is further proof that she's systemically looking for attention. It's just a strange thing to say and an undignified way to act, especially on a family show."

The popular morning show is said to be concern about whether Bush Hager can handle Today on her own with a rotating list of guest hosts, after her longtime sidekick Kotb left the program earlier this month.

The source said: "How she's gonna behave without Hoda is anyone's guess. Some of her co-hosts may be nice, but she's worried she'll have no chemistry with them.

"She's panicking and blurting out things that are better left unsaid"

Bush Hager is now flying solo after her co-host Hoda Kotb left the show this month.

Bush Hager's holiday mishap isn't the only time she has mentioned going commando – even being prompted by Kotb to discuss it.

In November 2022, during an episode of Today, Kotb told the viewing audience that she had learned something about her co-host: that she "never wears underwear."

"I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other," Kotb mentioned, and revealed she learned this about Bush Hager after realizing it while they both were in the dressing area.

Kotb's co-hosts 'didn't expect her to really leave,' according to a source.

Bush Hager was quick to defend herself and said: "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette! I also think you don't have to pack as much. There's a lot of pros to it!"

However, she added: "You promised me you wouldn't do this! There's a lot of people here... I'm sure my mom has never been more proud."

Now that Kotb has left NBC after a 26-run with the station, her former co-hosts are said to be worried over how to move on.

A source previously said: "They didn't expect her to really leave, and now that she is, they're realizing just how much she contributes to the show.

"They're also panicked about what her departure could do to their numbers and rightly so."

