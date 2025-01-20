Jenna Bush Hager 'Has Today Co-Hosts Wishing She'd Stop Being Such a Blabbermouth' After She Revealed She Goes Commando at Work!

In December, during a chat about whether a person should buy a Christmas gift for a loved one off their wishlist or simply just pick whatever they want, Bush Hager explained why it's best not to divert from the list.

She told co-host Hoda Kotb at the time: "The one time my Aunt Smith went rogue, she brought me some big ol’ granny panties. I don’t wear panties, everybody knows that!”

"I think you’ve got to buy people what they want,” she added as neither her or Kotb could keep themselves from laughing.

"What?! I humiliated myself for that!” Bush Hager said, and told production to “go ahead and cut out that part.”