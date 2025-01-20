Dr. Dre Called Ex-Therapist a 'B----' in Secret Text Messages Exposed in Court Feud — But Insists to Judge It Wasn't Homophobic Slur

The exes finalized their divorce in 2021, and according to Charles, Dre still allegedly sent him harassing and threatening messages.

In the court documents, one alleged text from Dr. Dre to Charles from April 25, 2023, read: "Hey Doc, of whatever the f--- you’re pretending to be. Just know this. I’m not going anywhere until you explain to me why you tried to talk [redacted] into saying negative things about me to the media. You’re a piece of s---t!!!"

According to Charles, Dr. Dre accused him of "encouraging a third party to ruin" the mogul's reputation, which led the psychiatrist to hire private security for safety concerns.