Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre Called Ex-Therapist a 'B----' in Secret Text Messages Exposed in Court Feud — But Insists to Judge It Wasn't Homophobic Slur

The mogul has been accused of 'of civil harassment.'

Jan. 20 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Dr. Dre has called his ex-therapist a "b----" in secret text messages exposed in their nasty court battle.

RadarOnline.com can report how the music mogul, real name Andre Young, insisted that calling the psychiatrist, who was hired to mediate his divorce case, the vulgar term "wasn't a homophobic slur."

According to court documents, Dr. Charles J. Sophy accused the mogul, 59, of civil harassment in a $10 million lawsuit.

Back in October 2024, Charles sued Dr. Dre and claimed he had harassed him for over a year.

The psychiatrist, who claimed he worked “fairly” to resolve the divorce, was hired during the mogul's split from Nicole Young in 2018.

Charles claimed that "rather than treating the mediation process as an opportunity for healing, [Dre] decided to take his frustrations about the mediation out on [him] — frustrations that manifested themselves in the form of a nearly year-long sustained campaign of late-night texts, threats of intimidation and violence and homophobic rhetoric (e.g. 'You’re a b----,' 'Cat got your tongue?')."

The exes finalized their divorce in 2021, and according to Charles, Dre still allegedly sent him harassing and threatening messages.

In the court documents, one alleged text from Dr. Dre to Charles from April 25, 2023, read: "Hey Doc, of whatever the f--- you’re pretending to be. Just know this. I’m not going anywhere until you explain to me why you tried to talk [redacted] into saying negative things about me to the media. You’re a piece of s---t!!!"

According to Charles, Dr. Dre accused him of "encouraging a third party to ruin" the mogul's reputation, which led the psychiatrist to hire private security for safety concerns.

The lawsuit stated: "Given [Dre’s] status as a powerful and influential Hollywood figure and his public and well-documented history of violence and abuse, [Charles] reasonably believed that [Dre] was capable of carrying out his threats and causing physical harm, violence, or death to [Charles]."

The lawsuit demanded $10 million in damages, along with punitive damages.

Dre denied all allegations of wrongdoing, and his legal team requested the lawsuit be dismissed due to the psychiatrist "not exercising “ordinary care, caution, and prudence in connection with the transactions and events that are alleged in the complaint."

The lawyers added: "[Charles’] lack of care, caution, and prudence were independent and unrelated to any of [Dre’s] actions."

According to Dr. Dre: "In 2023, I discovered that [Charles] had attempted to poison my relationship with my son, including by urging him to disclose my financial records to the media as part of his attempts to pressure me into settling my divorce on unfair terms."

The mogul attempted to contact Charles a few times, but he did not receive an acceptable response – so he decided to send more text messages.

According to Dr. Dre, he informed Charles he would be "moving forward with one of more of the legal remedies that were and had been under actual and serious consideration" – and in May 2023, he filed a complaint with the Medical Board.

Dr. Dre denied sending threatening messages to Charles and explained: "I was frustrated by what I had learned about [Charles], and was serious in my texts when I told him that he would have to defend his conduct—either to the medical board, the court, or both.

"None of the language I used in the texts was ever intended to threaten violence against [Charles] or his property, or to discriminate against [Charles] on account of his alleged sexual orientation. And I did not threaten any violence or discriminate."

Dr. Dre has denied his language was homophobic.

