Dr. Dre's Ex-Wife Nicole Young Looks Fit During Gym Session After $100 Million Divorce Payout Deal

In December 2021, it was confirmed the famous exes reached a divorce settlement. Dre, 57, agreed to pay Young $100 million in total, shelling out one $50 million installment right away before having to pay the remaining balance due sometime in 2022.

Dre's estimated net worth is $820 million. However, the prenup they had prevented Young from taking half of the rap icon's assets, and also required her to pay her own legal fees.

In the settlement, it was agreed that Young had to move out of the former couple's Malibu beach house. She was also able to keep four vehicles post-breakup including a Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine and Spyder motorcycle, as well as her jewelry.