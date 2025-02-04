Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman's 'Nepo Baby' Niece Lucia Hawley Moving to L.A. to Chase Hollywood Dreams Following Death of Grandmother — As A-List Actress Considers Quitting Industry All Together

Photo of Lucia Hawley and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

The actress' 26-year-old niece is moving to Hollywood to pursue her writing dreams.

Feb. 4 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Nicole Kidman's niece has big goals on her mind as she has decided to move away from her native Australia all the way to Los Angeles to become a Hollywood writer.

Lucia Hawley revealed the death of her grandmother Janelle – Kidman's mother – sparked her unexpected decision, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
nicole kidman nepo baby niece lucia hawley hollywood death grandmother quitting industry
Source: @LUCHHAWLEY/INSTAGRAM

Kidman's niece Hawley is aiming to get started on her big Hollywood dreams by moving to Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old, who hosted a show on a network called 7Bravo before quitting, took to Instagram to explain her reasoning for her move.

"The end of January always feels a little flat to me," she kicked off her post.

Hawley continued: "At the tail end of 2024, I experienced quite a few significant life changes, the main two being that I lost my grandma and left my role in TV.

"The culmination of these events sparked a massive desire for change in my life – a longing for something different."

Article continues below advertisement
nicole kidman nepo baby niece lucia hawley hollywood death grandmother quitting industry
Source: MEGA

Hawley is the daughter of Kidman's older sister Antonia.

Article continues below advertisement

Hawley is the daughter of Kidman's older sister and popular TV presenter Antonia Kidman.

She continued in her post: "I am currently navigating the highs and lows of freelancing while I figure out my next full-time job and simultaneously plan a move overseas...

"As many of you know, I spent the past two years working as an entertainment reporter – a job I had pined for throughout my adolescence.

"The experience opened up amazing opportunities, and I made friends for life with some of my colleagues. However, the work—whilst glamorous and exciting – did not completely fulfill me."

Article continues below advertisement
nicole kidman nepo baby niece lucia hawley hollywood death grandmother quitting industry
Source: @LUCHHAWLEY/INSTAGRAM

The 26-year-old has denied being a 'nepo baby' in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

Hawley, who is charging readers $7 a month to access her blog while she's "unemployed," previously shot down the claim that she's a "nepo baby" when asked if she has received an advantage being related to a Hollywood star.

"No, I've been working towards this," she told Sunday Telegraph in 2023.

She continued in her post: "When I left my job in presenting, what meant the most to me were the heartfelt messages I received from my colleagues – my friends. Those connections were greater than any celebrity meeting, VIP event or viral Austin Butler interview... In fact, the work that has felt the most meaningful and authentic to me is my written work."

Article continues below advertisement

While Hawley is starting her career, Kidman is said to be looking at the finish line as she's been feeling "burned out" amid her brutal work scheduled.

A source previously said: "Lots of jokes have been made this past year about how much of a workaholic Nicole is, and it is starting to get a bit out of hand. She needs a break.

"It'd be one thing if Nicole was doing fun, light-hearted comedies or taking on supporting roles. But most of the stuff she's got coming up is heavy material and more of ten than not she's the lead."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Kelsey Grammer, Peri Gilpin, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves

'Groveling' Kelsey Grammer 'Being Forced to Swallow Pride' and Beg Former 'Frasier' Co-Stars to Join Reboot as it 'Faces the Axe'

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori

EXCLUSIVE: How Kanye West's 'Mute Mannequin' Ex-Girlfriend Was Made to Feel Like a 'Show Monkey' Over the Raunchy Outfits He 'Forced' Her to Wear

Article continues below advertisement
inside nicole kidman and salma hayek bust up
Source: MEGA

Kidman is feeling 'burned out' with her work schedule and is looking for an out in the near future.

"Surely it's going to take a toll. She's not superwoman," the insider added.

Another source said: "... She's looking at a short-term hiatus and eventually semi-retirement where she can dip in and out for a special project like Meryl Streep.

"She's hoping to wrangle a six-month break."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.