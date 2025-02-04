Nicole Kidman's 'Nepo Baby' Niece Lucia Hawley Moving to L.A. to Chase Hollywood Dreams Following Death of Grandmother — As A-List Actress Considers Quitting Industry All Together
Nicole Kidman's niece has big goals on her mind as she has decided to move away from her native Australia all the way to Los Angeles to become a Hollywood writer.
Lucia Hawley revealed the death of her grandmother Janelle – Kidman's mother – sparked her unexpected decision, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 26-year-old, who hosted a show on a network called 7Bravo before quitting, took to Instagram to explain her reasoning for her move.
"The end of January always feels a little flat to me," she kicked off her post.
Hawley continued: "At the tail end of 2024, I experienced quite a few significant life changes, the main two being that I lost my grandma and left my role in TV.
"The culmination of these events sparked a massive desire for change in my life – a longing for something different."
Hawley is the daughter of Kidman's older sister and popular TV presenter Antonia Kidman.
She continued in her post: "I am currently navigating the highs and lows of freelancing while I figure out my next full-time job and simultaneously plan a move overseas...
"As many of you know, I spent the past two years working as an entertainment reporter – a job I had pined for throughout my adolescence.
"The experience opened up amazing opportunities, and I made friends for life with some of my colleagues. However, the work—whilst glamorous and exciting – did not completely fulfill me."
Hawley, who is charging readers $7 a month to access her blog while she's "unemployed," previously shot down the claim that she's a "nepo baby" when asked if she has received an advantage being related to a Hollywood star.
"No, I've been working towards this," she told Sunday Telegraph in 2023.
She continued in her post: "When I left my job in presenting, what meant the most to me were the heartfelt messages I received from my colleagues – my friends. Those connections were greater than any celebrity meeting, VIP event or viral Austin Butler interview... In fact, the work that has felt the most meaningful and authentic to me is my written work."
While Hawley is starting her career, Kidman is said to be looking at the finish line as she's been feeling "burned out" amid her brutal work scheduled.
A source previously said: "Lots of jokes have been made this past year about how much of a workaholic Nicole is, and it is starting to get a bit out of hand. She needs a break.
"It'd be one thing if Nicole was doing fun, light-hearted comedies or taking on supporting roles. But most of the stuff she's got coming up is heavy material and more of ten than not she's the lead."
"Surely it's going to take a toll. She's not superwoman," the insider added.
Another source said: "... She's looking at a short-term hiatus and eventually semi-retirement where she can dip in and out for a special project like Meryl Streep.
"She's hoping to wrangle a six-month break."