Michael Jordan's Family Pain as His Son Marcus Faces Charges of Cocaine Possession and Resisting Arrest After DUI Stop

Marcus – who was frequently seen on hit Bravo series The Real Housewives of Miami while dating ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen, as well as reality competition show Traitors – had bond set at $4,000.

Photos revealed the 34-year-old leaving the Orange County jail around noon on Tuesday.

Maitland Police said they first noticed Marcus' headlights were on the railroad tracks. Upon approaching his vehicle, they discovered damage to his bumper and rocks scattered nearby, seemingly suggesting he had attempted to drive away.