Michael Jordan's Family Pain as His Son Marcus Faces Charges of Cocaine Possession and Resisting Arrest After DUI Stop

Composite photo of Marcus Jordan.
Source: MEGA

Marcus Jordan faces charges of possession and resisting arrest following a DUI stop in Florida.

Feb. 4 2025, Published 6:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Michael Jordan's son Marcus faces charges of cocaine possession and resisting arrest following a DUI stop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Marcus, 34, was pulled over in the early morning hours on Tuesday, February 4, after his Lamborghini was stalled on a train track in Florida.

Marcus was arrested and booked into the Orange County jail after he allegedly spent the night out drinking.

marcus jordan mega
Source: MEGA

Marcus was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail in the early morning hours on February 4.

Marcus – who was frequently seen on hit Bravo series The Real Housewives of Miami while dating ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen, as well as reality competition show Traitors – had bond set at $4,000.

Photos revealed the 34-year-old leaving the Orange County jail around noon on Tuesday.

Maitland Police said they first noticed Marcus' headlights were on the railroad tracks. Upon approaching his vehicle, they discovered damage to his bumper and rocks scattered nearby, seemingly suggesting he had attempted to drive away.

marcus jordan
Source: MEGA

Marcus was frequently seen on 'Real Housewives of Miami' while dating ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen.

Police questioned whether or not Marcus attempted to flee a nearby traffic stop, but the son of the Chicago Bulls legend allegedly claimed he made a wrong turn and was in need of assistance getting off the dangerous tracks.

While questioning the reality star, police alleged they smelled a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

Marcus allegedly confessed to officers he had been at a gentleman's club earlier in the evening and was drinking alcohol prior to the incident, though he was said to have insisted his Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) was below the legal .08 limit.

larsa pippen slashes price miami penthouse days after breakup marcus jordan
Source: MEGA

Officers claimed they found a white powdery substance on Marcus and he resisted arrest.

Despite Marcus' claims, police alleged he failed three field sobriety tests before he was arrested and taken to jail.

In the arrest report, officers noted they found a white powdery substance in Marcus' pockets that tested positive for cocaine.

Officers further claimed Marcus became combative when they attempted to put him in the squad car, though they noted he "was singing the entire way" to the jail.

His arrest comes after he was photographed snorting a white powdery substance while vacationing in the French Riviera in 2024. Photos captured Marcus seemingly putting the substance to his nose while another hand was on his nostril during a poolside lunch at the Tiara Miramar Beach Hotel & Spa.

Sources close to Marcus claimed his "nonstop wild partying" and alleged drug abuse led to the demise of his relationship with the Bravo star, which his famous dad was said to disapprove of as she was previously married to his former teammate, Scottie Pippen.

Marcus and Larsa began dating in fall 2022 and later took their relationship public in January 2023. The pair briefly split in February 2024 before reconciling for a short period and then breaking up for good in March that same year.

larsa pipper marcus jordan
Source: MEGA

Sources previously claimed Marcus' 'lifestyle' played a factor in his split from Larsa.

As the photos made their rounds online, a source close to Larsa said: "She can't waste her energy on anyone who takes drugs. Her ex-husband was a pro-athlete and she is committed to living a healthy lifestyle.

"Larsa ended up not taking his phone calls because he was partying day and night and he would call her up when he was messed up."

Another insider alleged: "He's been hiding this lifestyle for a while and used to lie to her about it every day. He's jobless and has been living the high life despite not earning it.

"When Larsa saw these photos, she thought 'what a sad state of affairs' – and couldn't believe he'd do this in full view of hotel guests."

