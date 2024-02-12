Over? Larsa Pippen Deletes All Photos of BF Marcus Jordan From IG as He Hangs Out With His Father Who Didn't Approve of Romance With 'RHOM' Star
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have deleted all photos of the other from their social media accounts — leading many to believe the couple have split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star shocked fans by scrubbing 33-year-old Marcus from her Instagram. A short time later, Marcus followed suit and removed all traces of Larsa.
Larsa also posted an Instagram story that asked her followers, "Should your friends unfollow your ex?"
Instead of watching the Super Bowl with Larsa, Marcus shared photos of him and his father Michael Jordan hanging out watching the big game.
Marcus hanging out with Michael instead of Larsa is a big sign given Michael didn't like Marcus' relationship with the reality star.
Michael has been honest about his feelings when asked by the paparazzi.
In July 2023, the legend was asked for his opinion on the relationship by a cameraman. Michael shouted out “NO” to express his disapproval of the relationship.
Larsa is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen who played with Michael for many games in the league.
Marcus claimed on a podcast that his father had been drinking when he commented. Larsa said it still hurt her.
"I didn't think it was funny," she said. "There's nothing funny about it."
Larsa and Marcus first met at a party in 2019. The couple started being spotted on solo dates in late 2022. The duo were seen kissing in January 2023 and had been inseparable for a year.
In August, Larsa was seen rocking a giant diamond on her left ring finger but the two denied they were engaged.
Marcus has made several appearances on this season of Real Housewives of Miami. The ex-couple also recently appeared on season 2 of the Peacock competition reality show The Traitors — where they both lost.
Marcus and Larsa have yet to comment on the breakup.