Michael Jordan's 40-Pound Weight Gain is 'Worrisome': Experts Warn He Needs to 'Make Serious Changes Before It's Too Late'
Michael Jordan has shockingly gained around 40 pounds over the past year — and his overeating allegedly has experts and pals fearing for the former hoopster's health, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As these disturbing images reveal, the once lithe and slender master dunker has been permanently grounded with a growing potbelly and flabby arms that make him nearly unrecognizable.
A source told The National Enquirer said the 60-year-old former NBA Finals MVP — who has an estimated $2 billion net worth — has been "living the good life" in retirement after pushing himself so hard on the court for years.
"He'll eat seven-course meals and still have room for dessert," squealed an insider, who claimed Jordan is "not holding back" on what he puts in his mouth.
"He's gained weight and he's got a noticeable paunch. Some of that muscle has turned to fat because he's not doing strenuous training anymore.
"He still works out here and there — not like before, but he's not bothered. He's happy and enjoying himself. He eats what he wants."
Meanwhile, medical professionals — who have not treated Jordan — say that while 6-foot-6 Michael has packed in years of training and exercise, he's still headed for "trouble" if he doesn't get serious about his diet.
"His rapid weight gain is worrisome," one doctor consulted by The National Enquirer warned. "Belly fat is the most dangerous fat of all and puts him at high risk for diabetes.
"If I were him, I would make serious changes to the way I was eating before it's too late!"
Jordan — who has spent his summers living it up in Europe since his NBA retirement— has made headlines lately for more than his weight gain after expressing disapproval about his son Marcus' relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen.
Jordan's relationship with his former teammate has always been filled with tension.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jordan shouted "no" when a photographer asked him if he approved of his son's romance with The Real Housewives of Miami star.
While Marcus defended his famous father by claiming the basketball legend might have had drank too much tequila when he blurted out his response, Larsa revealed her shock over his comment.
"I didn't think it was funny," she told Marcus during a July episode of their podcast, Separation Anxiety. "There's nothing funny about it." The Bravolebrity then admitted that she was "kind of embarrassed" about the diss.
Jordan might want to play nice with Larsa because Marcus wants to propose. Despite saying a wedding date "it's in the works," RadarOnline.com confirmed that the couple is NOT engaged... at least, not yet.