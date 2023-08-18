Michael Jordan's 40-Pound Weight Gain is 'Worrisome': Experts Warn He Needs to 'Make Serious Changes Before It's Too Late'

A source told The National Enquirer said the 60-year-old former NBA Finals MVP — who has an estimated $2 billion net worth — has been "living the good life" in retirement after pushing himself so hard on the court for years.

"He'll eat seven-course meals and still have room for dessert," squealed an insider, who claimed Jordan is "not holding back" on what he puts in his mouth.

"He's gained weight and he's got a noticeable paunch. Some of that muscle has turned to fat because he's not doing strenuous training anymore.

"He still works out here and there — not like before, but he's not bothered. He's happy and enjoying himself. He eats what he wants."