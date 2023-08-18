Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Michael Jordan
Exclusive

Michael Jordan's 40-Pound Weight Gain is 'Worrisome': Experts Warn He Needs to 'Make Serious Changes Before It's Too Late'

michael jordan weight gain
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 18 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Michael Jordan has shockingly gained around 40 pounds over the past year — and his overeating allegedly has experts and pals fearing for the former hoopster's health, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As these disturbing images reveal, the once lithe and slender master dunker has been permanently grounded with a growing potbelly and flabby arms that make him nearly unrecognizable.

Article continues below advertisement
Michael Jordan, whose net worth is an estimated $2 billion, ballooned over the past year.
Source: MEGA

A source told The National Enquirer said the 60-year-old former NBA Finals MVP — who has an estimated $2 billion net worth — has been "living the good life" in retirement after pushing himself so hard on the court for years.

"He'll eat seven-course meals and still have room for dessert," squealed an insider, who claimed Jordan is "not holding back" on what he puts in his mouth.

"He's gained weight and he's got a noticeable paunch. Some of that muscle has turned to fat because he's not doing strenuous training anymore.

"He still works out here and there — not like before, but he's not bothered. He's happy and enjoying himself. He eats what he wants."

Article continues below advertisement
michael jordan pound weight gain concerning diet
Source: MEGA

While sources say he's "enjoying himself," experts warn he could be headed for "trouble" if he doesn't make changes.

Meanwhile, medical professionals — who have not treated Jordan — say that while 6-foot-6 Michael has packed in years of training and exercise, he's still headed for "trouble" if he doesn't get serious about his diet.

"His rapid weight gain is worrisome," one doctor consulted by The National Enquirer warned. "Belly fat is the most dangerous fat of all and puts him at high risk for diabetes.

"If I were him, I would make serious changes to the way I was eating before it's too late!"

Article continues below advertisement
michael jordan pound weight gain concerning diet
Source: MEGA

Michael Jordan's physical changes have sparked worry among his friends, sources claim.

MORE ON:
Michael Jordan

Jordan — who has spent his summers living it up in Europe since his NBA retirement— has made headlines lately for more than his weight gain after expressing disapproval about his son Marcus' relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen.

Jordan's relationship with his former teammate has always been filled with tension.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jordan shouted "no" when a photographer asked him if he approved of his son's romance with The Real Housewives of Miami star.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

michael jordans son motorboats larsa pippen dating diss
Source: @larsapippen/Instagram

Marcus and Larsa have been linked since late last year and are still going strong.

Article continues below advertisement

While Marcus defended his famous father by claiming the basketball legend might have had drank too much tequila when he blurted out his response, Larsa revealed her shock over his comment.

"I didn't think it was funny," she told Marcus during a July episode of their podcast, Separation Anxiety. "There's nothing funny about it." The Bravolebrity then admitted that she was "kind of embarrassed" about the diss.

Jordan might want to play nice with Larsa because Marcus wants to propose. Despite saying a wedding date "it's in the works," RadarOnline.com confirmed that the couple is NOT engaged... at least, not yet.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.