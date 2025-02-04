Reality Couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Blasted as 'Cringey Cash-Grabbers' Who are 'Exploiting L.A. Wildfires Tragedy to Fill Their Bank Accounts'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Pratt and Montag revealed they watched their house burn down in the horrifying Palisades fire on their security cameras.

On Jan. 8, the reality star shared a clip on TikTok showing the flames burning through his property and the surrounding area.

He shared the home with his wife, 38, and their two sons – Ryker, 2, and Gunner, 7.

In one of the TikTok videos, Pratt said: "Oh wow, it's back there!"

As the fire started getting closer to his home, he said: "For real... let's go!" he added as the fire moved closer.

The video was captioned: "Nightmare came true."