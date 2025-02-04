Reality Couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Blasted as 'Cringey Cash-Grabbers' Who are 'Exploiting L.A. Wildfires Tragedy to Fill Their Bank Accounts'
Reality couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have been blasted as "cringey cash-grabbers" after the deadly California wildfires.
RadarOnline.com can report the former MTV pair has been accused of "exploiting" the "tragedy to fill their bank accounts" after they documented the entire incident on their social media accounts.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pratt and Montag revealed they watched their house burn down in the horrifying Palisades fire on their security cameras.
On Jan. 8, the reality star shared a clip on TikTok showing the flames burning through his property and the surrounding area.
He shared the home with his wife, 38, and their two sons – Ryker, 2, and Gunner, 7.
In one of the TikTok videos, Pratt said: "Oh wow, it's back there!"
As the fire started getting closer to his home, he said: "For real... let's go!" he added as the fire moved closer.
The video was captioned: "Nightmare came true."
According to insiders, the former reality television couple is currently looking to use the tragedy in their favor by making a television comeback.
They also utilized the public's attention and massive growth on different social media platforms as a way to recirculate Montag's 2010 song, Superficial.
Eventually, the couple raised over $134,000 in donations.
Pratt, who has gained a tremendous amount of new followers after going viral on TikTok, said: "I made, like, $4,000 on Tik Tok this week. But on TikTok Live, where people can just give to me direct, I think maybe $20,000."
According to sources close to the couple, the former reality star queen is reportedly already in the music studio ready to make some new tunes while Pratt is busy trying to secure a reality television gig for his family.
An insider said: "They're treating this disaster like a stepping stone. It's beyond tasteless - it's desperate!"
As many loyal fans who watched The Hills may recall, Pratt and Montag met at a nightclub in Hollywood in 2006 while she was filming the MTV show.
Most of their romance was documented for the series, along with Montag's feud with Lauren Conrad.
The two eloped in 2008 and had a ceremony with friends, family, and the cameras in 2009.
Pratt was fired from the show after threatening to kill a producer, and the couple made their final appearance in 2010 on season 6.
Over the last few years, the couple has allegedly been itching to return to the small screen, but this still might not be the best time.
An industry insider said: "They're not reading the room. No network wants to touch this kind of controversy."
Despite the massive growth on social media platforms, some users are not seeing the constant posting and updating as genuine.
One user wrote: "Spencer a house is a house, some of us are not as blessed as you."
A second wrote: "You can just live within your means like the rest of us poor people do."
Within the last few weeks, Pratt has been posting nonstop on TikTok to earn more money to help rebuild his home for his family, but some might believe there's different intentions behind the strong social media presence.
However, a Hollywood producer said: "It's not about rebuilding their home. It's about rebuilding their brand – and people see right through it!"