'Groveling' Kelsey Grammer 'Being Forced to Swallow Pride' and Beg Former 'Frasier' Co-Stars to Join Reboot as it 'Faces the Axe'

Industry sources claimed Grammer, 69, has been forced to swallow his pride and beg David Hyde Pierce , Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin to rejoin the cast .

Kelsey Grammer is said to be scrambling to save his beloved Frasier reboot from a humiliating cancellation – and is turning to old co-stars he once gave the cold shoulder to for help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Grammer is 'pulling out all the stops' to save the reboot.

The reboot aired for two seasons on Paramount+ until it was recently canceled. The show's producer, CBS Studios, is now said to be shopping the revival in hopes of finding a new platform.

Fraiser returned to air in the fall 2023 without Pierce, 65, and Leeves, 63, reprising their roles as Niles Crane and Daphne Moon, respectively. Gilpin, who played Roz Doyle in the original hit 90s sitcom, only made a few cameos.

Jane Leeves did not reprise her role of Daphne Moon in the reboot.

Desperate to renew the critically panned series, the Cheers alum had no other choice but to go with hat in hand to Piece, Leeves and Gilpin, and beg for their support in rescuing Frasier, a source revealed.

The industry insider said: "Kelsey has a lot of pride and I'm sure it wasn't something he wanted to do, but I'm also certain he felt he owed it to the characters and the existing cast to leave no stone unturned in making sure the show stays on air.

"He's frantic in trying to find a solution to save the show and is pulling out all the stops."