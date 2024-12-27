Revealed: Kelsey Grammer Rakes in $2Million an Episode as 'Frasier' Revival Eyes Third Season

Kelsey Grammer is said to be on cloud nine as the buzz surrounding his revamped Frasier continues to grow – and he makes millions per episode. RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders suggested a third season renewal is in the works for the Frasier reboot, meaning Grammer's massive checks could continue for another season. One source claimed the Cheers alum, 69, is pulling in around $2million per episode.

An insider spilled: "The really interesting thing about this show is how Kelsey just turned his back on both his original Frasier cast and the many surviving actors from Cheers, building this version of the show with a lot of new faces and costars who frankly charge a lot less for their services than TV legends like Ted Danson or David Hyde Pierce." And in a stark departure from the original star-studded cast, viewers shouldn't expect to see familiar faces like Woody Harrelson anytime soon. The source added: "You're never going to see Woody guest star on this version of Frasier like he did in the original series because it's not in the budget and they're watching every penny on this show."

While the budget may be tight, it's lining Grammer's pockets. The source continued: “Kelsey is personally earning around $2million an episode for the show." Despite the steep check being cut for the show's star, everyone involved in the project is said to be on board, as the source noted: “Nobody who is actually working on this revival has a problem with the decision because Kelsey is a hard worker and shows up with a smile on his face and ready to make a fool of himself to get the laugh."

Continuing to charm with his iconic character, the actor has been turning back the clock since the '80s and shows no signs of missing a beat. The insider shared: “He's incredibly smooth and fun to work with. "He's also surrounded by actors on this new version of the show who are excited to be there and see this series as their big break, which makes it a very happy and enthusiastic workplace.” As the excitement builds, Grammer is said to be leading the charge toward a streaming success.

The source revealed: “The third season is looking like a lock, and it's going to be fun to see if Kelsey and the gang can really go the distance on this show and turn it into a true streaming mainstay. "They're paying Kelsey a fortune but so far, he's living up to his end of the bargain.” Grammer's Frasier revival debuted in October 2023 on Paramount+. A little over a year later, Season 2 hit screens in September.

As for what’s next? Grammer and showrunners have teased potential storylines and settings, hinting the classic Cheers backdrop is fair game. Showrunner Chris Harris said: “One area is that we haven't yet taken advantage of the fact that Frasier is back in Boston, and that is where Cheers took place. "So, there’s a whole group of characters."