EXCLUSIVE: How Kanye West's 'Mute Mannequin' Ex-Girlfriend Was Made to Feel Like a 'Show Monkey' Over the Raunchy Outfits He 'Forced' Her to Wear

It comes as the Gold Digger hitmaker has gone viral once again for turning up to the 2025 Grammys on Sunday with his wife, Bianca Censori, where she revealed almost all by taking her clothes off in a tacky nearly-nude stunt.

The pair, who had been officially invited, then left.

Actress Fox lifted the lid on how their relationship worked when it came to fashion and what she wore when attending events with West, accusing the entertainer of treating her like a "show monkey."