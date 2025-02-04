EXCLUSIVE: How Kanye West's 'Mute Mannequin' Ex-Girlfriend Was Made to Feel Like a 'Show Monkey' Over the Raunchy Outfits He 'Forced' Her to Wear
Kanye West's ex Julia Fox has revealed how she was left "feeling like a show monkey" because the rapper picked her clothes and she told how she "hated" the relationship.
The actress also claimed West even offered to buy her a boob job because he felt one outfit didn't quite fit her correctly, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It comes as the Gold Digger hitmaker has gone viral once again for turning up to the 2025 Grammys on Sunday with his wife, Bianca Censori, where she revealed almost all by taking her clothes off in a tacky nearly-nude stunt.
The pair, who had been officially invited, then left.
Actress Fox lifted the lid on how their relationship worked when it came to fashion and what she wore when attending events with West, accusing the entertainer of treating her like a "show monkey."
In her memoir Down the Drain, Fox speaks candidly about her relationship with West in the aftermath of the breakdown of his marriage with Kim Kardashian.
Writing about their relationship together, 35-year-old Fox – who notably starred in the Adam Sandler crime thriller Uncut Gems – said it felt like somewhat of a publicity stunt where she was a prop for the musician to bring out in public.
Their relationship only lasted two months but it saw the couple photographed at many events including the 2022 Paris Fashion Week.
On what she wore while dating West, Fox said her wardrobe was controlled by him.
"He appoints a team to work on my wardrobe," she wrote in the book.
She added: "I immediately think of an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where he did the same thing for his estranged wife in their early stages of dating. This is all so surreal."
West allegedly hired two of her best friends to be her personal stylists, with the duo taking direction from the Yeezy founder on what she would look like before going out in public with him.
In one alleged incident, West and Fox were in the middle of a date when one of the stylists turned up with a mountain of clothes.
She wrote: "To my surprise, I find the stylist in the bathroom with a mountain of clothes. I'm happy to see her, but it's a little strange he didn't just tell me he didn't like my original outfit."
And on another occasion, Fox says West offered her a boob job because one of her outfits didn't fit quite right.
The mom-of-one declined the offer, writing: "I look at myself in the mirror, taking in my post-baby body. They’re not so bad, I think to myself."
Releasing the book in 2023, Fox claims she had been asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) relating to their relationship together; something she did not do.
The Hollywood star wrote: “I regret that relationship so much. I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend."