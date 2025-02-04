Cameron Diaz 'Already Panicking Hollywood Comeback is in Pieces' After New Movie With Jamie Foxx TANKS With Critics

Critics have been especially harsh on the movie, with one ripping it as: "An agonizing excuse for a film." Another blasted Diaz's first flick in 11 years as: "An eye-rolling abomination."

That negative reaction has come with a high price. As Radar previously revealed, the Tinseltown A-lister inked a staggering $45million deal with Netflix to come out of retirement for just two movies.

Sources told us the streamer's former boss Scott Stuber and current head honcho Dan Lin offered reluctant 52-year-old Diaz a "name your price" deal to secure her signature.

One insider said: "New boss Lin has been brought in to bring costs under control and improve quality.

"It’s one thing to say you won’t overpay for a package or a star, and it’s another to actually do it. Scott Stuber didn’t actually want to pay Cameron Diaz $45million for two movies.

"But that’s what it took to lure her out of retirement. He asked her to name her price, and she did."