Cameron Diaz 'Already Panicking Hollywood Comeback is in Pieces' After New Movie With Jamie Foxx TANKS With Critics
Cameron Diaz's highly-anticipated theatrical return on Netflix has been blistered by critics, sending her into a panic over her newly renovated career, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The movie, Back in Action, has left her and co-star Jamie Foxx reeling, with Diaz worried her dream comeback has been plunged into chaos.
Former Annie co-stars Diaz and Foxx reunited to play a pair of former CIA agents who are pulled back into the world of espionage when their secret identities are exposed. But insiders say the two actors now wish they had stayed in hiding.
A source confided: "It's a huge disappointment. She put her heart and soul into this and really felt it was going to be a hit.
"Instead, the opposite has happened, and now she fears she is a forgotten has-been."
Critics have been especially harsh on the movie, with one ripping it as: "An agonizing excuse for a film." Another blasted Diaz's first flick in 11 years as: "An eye-rolling abomination."
That negative reaction has come with a high price. As Radar previously revealed, the Tinseltown A-lister inked a staggering $45million deal with Netflix to come out of retirement for just two movies.
Sources told us the streamer's former boss Scott Stuber and current head honcho Dan Lin offered reluctant 52-year-old Diaz a "name your price" deal to secure her signature.
One insider said: "New boss Lin has been brought in to bring costs under control and improve quality.
"It’s one thing to say you won’t overpay for a package or a star, and it’s another to actually do it. Scott Stuber didn’t actually want to pay Cameron Diaz $45million for two movies.
"But that’s what it took to lure her out of retirement. He asked her to name her price, and she did."
Movie site Cinemablend said of the deal: "It goes without saying that that’s a lot of cheddar, especially to pay to a star who hadn’t starred in a film since 2014.
"Of course, we’re not just talking about any star here, as Cameron Diaz has a number of hit films under her belt.
"So one could theoretically understand why the streaming giant would be eager to make a deal with the beloved actress.
"It could be argued that it wasn’t a bad decision on Dan Lin’s part because, as of this writing, Back in Action is the No. 1 trending movie in the U.S. on the aforementioned platform.
"The ending of Back in Action leaves the door open for a sequel. And, considering that the Bad Teacher alum is contracted for two movies with Netflix, it’s possible that a follow-up could be in the cards."
There actually is still a chance for that, as the true critics are the Netflix subscribers.
Our insider added: "(Diaz) wouldn't have agreed to come out of her retirement to do this movie if she didn't believe in it, but it's left such a sour taste in her mouth and has her second-guessing her decision to return."
Now, sources say Diaz is likely to return to her quiet family life with hubby Benji Madden and their two kids, Raddix, 5, and 11-month-old Cardinal.
Another source added: "Luckily she's done so many well-loved movies. She knows this isn't a reflection on her talent – but it's still demoralizing."