EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz Fuels Rumors She Is Set to Quit Hollywood FOREVER By Telling Demi Moore She Despises Hollywood's Ongoing 'Objectification' of Women
Hollywood A-lister Cameron Diaz has sparked speculation she could be about to quit Hollywood for good after returning from a decade-long break.
The Rom-Com icon has said she's tired of being objectified by the Tinseltown elite, and praised pal Demi Moore for ripping up the rulebook in her Oscar-nominated role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A showbiz commentator said: "Cam has only just returned to the movie treadmill and already she's blasting the system.
"She sounds like she's ready for another break. Perhaps this time it will be permanent. She just doesn't seem happy with how Hollywood is still making movies, does she?"
Diaz, 52, who has a two-movie $45million deal with Netflix, praised Moore's role in The Substance, a flick about a fading celeb who takes a body-enhancing drug.
She told Moore: "All women, we are conditioned to be objectified. Period. Whether we are movie stars or not, it's just every woman.
"Obviously it's more extreme in our circumstances because we're projected onto a screen and literally objectified. We’ve had dolls made out of us. It's just so innate. It's so ingrained in us. We bow down to that. We serve that objectification. We try to meet its request in so many ways.
“In watching you give this performance, you don't have to ask anybody's permission. It's as if there was a constitution written in the film industry that laid out what the film industry was, and everybody has been abiding by it for the last however many decades.
"Y'all went in and just shredded it to pieces and said, I do not agree with this constitution.
"We are rewriting this. And not only that, but we're going to in the most audacious, violent, crazy way that you could possibly do it."
Diaz stars in a Netflix film where she and Jamie Foxx play married former spies who are pulled back into espionage after having their secret identities exposed.
She took a decade away from the camera before returning in Back in Action.
Diaz also opened up about feeling the weight of beauty standards during her decades-long career.
She said: "I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectification, you know, that women, and exploitations that women, are subjected to.
"I have bought into all of them myself, you know, at certain times. It’s not hard not to. It’s hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty.
Diaz has been famous for more than 30 years. She made her acting debut in The Mask in 1994, before taking up roles in cult classics like There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels and The Holiday, but after starring as Miss Hannigan in the 2014 remake of Annie she decided to take a step back.
She retired from acting for 10 years so that she could "be free" to focus on her family and to live a more private life. During this time, she married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, with whom she has two children.