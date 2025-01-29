EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz Fuels Rumors She Is Set to Quit Hollywood FOREVER By Telling Demi Moore She Despises Hollywood's Ongoing 'Objectification' of Women

Hollywood A-lister Cameron Diaz has sparked speculation she could be about to quit Hollywood for good after returning from a decade-long break.

The Rom-Com icon has said she's tired of being objectified by the Tinseltown elite, and praised pal Demi Moore for ripping up the rulebook in her Oscar-nominated role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A showbiz commentator said: "Cam has only just returned to the movie treadmill and already she's blasting the system.

"She sounds like she's ready for another break. Perhaps this time it will be permanent. She just doesn't seem happy with how Hollywood is still making movies, does she?"