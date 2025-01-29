Your tip
Demi Moore

Demi Moore, 62, 'Doomed to Stay Single' Over her 'Snooty Attitude to Any Man Who Shows Any Interest'

demi moore doomed to stay single
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore has sparked fears she could die single.

Jan. 29 2025, Published 6:39 a.m. ET

Determined Demi Moore was the talk of the Golden Globes for her snotty attitude toward Kylie Jenner, and sources said she's equally full of herself when it comes to dating these days – and the lousy attitude is why the 62-year-old actress has had such poor luck snaring suitors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider said: "She's got an edge and she's intimidating to guys, plus she's a bit of a control freak and her dogs and daughters always come first."

demi moore doomed to stay single
Source: MEGA

Jenner apparently isn't the only one feeling the heat from Moore – the actress' 'snobby' attitude to potential partners.

The source added: "A lot of men won't approach her because she gives off a moody vibe."

According to the insider, this is a relatively new character trait that developed after the bitter end of her marriage to Ashton Kutcher. The Charlie's Angels looker was married to the That '70s Show star for six years following a hot-and-heavy two-year courtship, but separated in 2011 amid revelations that he had cheated on her.

demi moore doomed to stay single
Source: MEGA

Moore's exes include Ashton Kutcher.

Moore has dated a bit in the years since then, but her last relationship, with Daniel Humm, the Michelin-starred chef behind Eleven Madison Park, ended in 2022 after less than a year.

"People in her world say she'll meet a perfectly good person, someone she would've jumped at in days gone by, but she'll screw it up," our source said.

demi moore doomed to stay single
Source: MEGA

Humm didn't last long with 'demanding' Moore.

They added: "She's fussy about guys and disengaged on dates. She can inspire awe and be forceful, to the point where dates lose their courage and confidence.

"Demi can shrug it off all she wants, but she doesn't seem to realize that SHE is part the problem."

