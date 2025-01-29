Demi Moore, 62, 'Doomed to Stay Single' Over her 'Snooty Attitude to Any Man Who Shows Any Interest'
Determined Demi Moore was the talk of the Golden Globes for her snotty attitude toward Kylie Jenner, and sources said she's equally full of herself when it comes to dating these days – and the lousy attitude is why the 62-year-old actress has had such poor luck snaring suitors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider said: "She's got an edge and she's intimidating to guys, plus she's a bit of a control freak and her dogs and daughters always come first."
The source added: "A lot of men won't approach her because she gives off a moody vibe."
According to the insider, this is a relatively new character trait that developed after the bitter end of her marriage to Ashton Kutcher. The Charlie's Angels looker was married to the That '70s Show star for six years following a hot-and-heavy two-year courtship, but separated in 2011 amid revelations that he had cheated on her.
Moore has dated a bit in the years since then, but her last relationship, with Daniel Humm, the Michelin-starred chef behind Eleven Madison Park, ended in 2022 after less than a year.
"People in her world say she'll meet a perfectly good person, someone she would've jumped at in days gone by, but she'll screw it up," our source said.