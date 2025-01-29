Demi Moore, 62, 'Doomed to Stay Single' Over her 'Snooty Attitude to Any Man Who Shows Any Interest'

Determined Demi Moore was the talk of the Golden Globes for her snotty attitude toward Kylie Jenner, and sources said she's equally full of herself when it comes to dating these days – and the lousy attitude is why the 62-year-old actress has had such poor luck snaring suitors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider said: "She's got an edge and she's intimidating to guys, plus she's a bit of a control freak and her dogs and daughters always come first."