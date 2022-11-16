Radar Told You First — Demi Moore Ends Relationship With Chef Boyfriend Over Marriage Clash

Demi Moore ended her romance with chef Daniel Humm less than a year after making things official. The breakup comes weeks after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed the duo was starting to cool off after clashing over marriage.Despite the split, the two are in "a good place."\n\n"She's happy and enjoying her children and her friends," Demi's pal told People of her new single life. \n\nThe G.I. Jane star and New York City chef were first linked in March. Demi later confirmed the news by posting photos of the two together on Instagram.\n\nWhile the relationship appeared to be trending upward, an insider close to Demi admitted she had a "wandering eye."The source continued to dish to RadarOnline.com about Demi's future dating prospects, which included the "billionaire type" as her possible next beau. The close pal added that Demi was "totally obsessed" with her social status. \n\n"She really thrives when she's with somebody she truly sees as an equal," Demi's pal said. "Daniel is not. If anything, he's leeching off her own career and hard won fame."\n\nDemi is no stranger to being involved with high-profile men.The actress was first married to musician Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985. \n\nTwo years after her divorce from her rockstar ex-husband, Moore wed actor Bruce Willis. Over the course of their 13-year marriage, the couple had three daughters together, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28.\n\nFollowing her divorce from the Die Hard actor, Moore was married to That 70s Show star Ashton Kutcher, 44. Kutcher and Moore were an item from 2005 to 2013. \n\nWhile Humm may own NYC restaurant Eleven Madison Park where "Demi join him for romantic dinners," it wasn't enough of status to cut it long term with the legendary actress. \n\nHumm will have to rely on a reservation to see his ex-lover from here on out.