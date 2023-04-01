Demi Moore's First Husband Freddy Moore Dies From Complications of Alzheimer's Disease, Rock Star's Wife Reveals
Demi Moore’s first husband has died after a brave and grueling battle with Alzheimer’s disease, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Beloved rocker Frederick “Freddy” Moore passed away on August 25, 2022, in hospice care, said his longtime wife Renee, who believes the love of her life is now jamming in heaven with John Lennon, Tom Petty, and other musicians he adored. He was 72 years old.
Moore tied the knot with the then-18-year-old Demi in 1980 but they split up after only five years.
“I just hope he’s hanging out with all his favorite people because if he can’t be with me then I would want him to hang out with his favorite people,” said Renee who he married in 2005. “Any musician. John Lennon, Tom Petty—any of those guys that he really loved and idolized in so many ways.
“I hope he’s playing his songs and playing with everybody up there.”
The rocker is best known for the 1980s song It’s Not a Rumour which he co-wrote with the future Ghost star for his band The Nu-Kats. He wrote lyrics for about 1,000 songs, and shared the stage with The Police, The Motels and The Knack.
Moore was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 60, and he spent the rest of life engaged in a pitched battle to find a cure – with his loyal Renee at his side leading the charge.
“We were trying to figure out what we could do to save him," Renee told RadarOnline.com. “I tried everything, everything you could possibly imagine.”
Despite their best efforts his health began to decline.
“He was sick for quite a long time, and he was in hospice care, when he stopped being able to walk,” Renee said, who calls him “Rick.” “He stopped being able to eat on his own. He was just in his bed all the time -- just sleeping.”
“It had been a long battle with this disease which to me is the worse disease ever – you lose your brain which is your essence.”
Family, friends, and musicians he knew and inspired over the years, gathered for a solemn, but music filled memorial service at Factor’s Famous Deli in Los Angeles where he frequently noshed on pastrami on rye with yellow mustard – not brown— and sour dill pickles, Renee said.
“We celebrated his life and the amazing person that he was,” she said.
Shannon Guyton, who co-authored Moore's 2021 autobiography, It’s Not a Rumour: A Rock and Roll Journey Through Life and Alzheimer’s, told RadarOnline.com his presence was felt throughout the ceremony.
“He was just an extraordinary person,” she said. “There was some singing… and I remember feeling him just right there. Music was always there with him all the way to the end. Music was just his soul.”
Renee told RadarOnline.com Moore’s’ brain was donated to researchers at UCLA where they both spent years trying various treatments to stave off the debilitating effects of the mind-eating disease. The rest of his remains were harvested for those in need.
“Everything was donated,” Renee said. “Everything that could be used was used to save somebody or help somebody else, a burn victim for example or somebody else because he believed in helping others.”