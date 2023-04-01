Demi Moore's First Husband Freddy Moore Dies From Complications of Alzheimer's Disease, Rock Star's Wife Reveals

“I just hope he’s hanging out with all his favorite people because if he can’t be with me then I would want him to hang out with his favorite people,” said Renee who he married in 2005. “Any musician. John Lennon, Tom Petty—any of those guys that he really loved and idolized in so many ways.

“I hope he’s playing his songs and playing with everybody up there.”

The rocker is best known for the 1980s song It’s Not a Rumour which he co-wrote with the future Ghost star for his band The Nu-Kats. He wrote lyrics for about 1,000 songs, and shared the stage with The Police, The Motels and The Knack.

Moore was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 60, and he spent the rest of life engaged in a pitched battle to find a cure – with his loyal Renee at his side leading the charge.