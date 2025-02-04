Inside Justin Baldoni's Nightmare Finances As He Claims He's Been Left 'Financially Devastated' by $400Million Blake Lively 'Harassment' Case War —'Losing 3 jobs and MILLIONS of Dollars'

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, revealed some details about how the actor is feeling amid the chaotic legal battle after Lively filed the first lawsuit back in December.

In the lawsuit, the actress accused Baldoni of "sexual harassment" and claimed Baldoni's behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."

During a pre-trial conference about gag orders on Monday, Freedman told Manhattan US District Judge Lewis J. Liman that his clients, which also includes Wayfarer Studios co-founders Jamey Heath and Steve Sarowitz, "are devastated financially and emotionally."

According to People magazine, he added: "Not to sound like a four-year-old fighting a four-year-old with 'they started it.'

"But in these kinds of cases, once someone says something it becomes fact: There's no way to fight against it."