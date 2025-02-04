Inside Justin Baldoni's Nightmare Finances As He Claims He's Been Left 'Financially Devastated' by $400Million Blake Lively 'Harassment' Case War —'Losing 3 jobs and MILLIONS of Dollars'
Justin Baldoni has been left "financially devastated" by the $400Million Blake Lively "sexual harassment" case war.
RadarOnline.com can report the director of It Ends With Us has allegedly lost out on three jobs and millions of dollars after the shocking allegations made by the actress.
Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, revealed some details about how the actor is feeling amid the chaotic legal battle after Lively filed the first lawsuit back in December.
In the lawsuit, the actress accused Baldoni of "sexual harassment" and claimed Baldoni's behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."
During a pre-trial conference about gag orders on Monday, Freedman told Manhattan US District Judge Lewis J. Liman that his clients, which also includes Wayfarer Studios co-founders Jamey Heath and Steve Sarowitz, "are devastated financially and emotionally."
According to People magazine, he added: "Not to sound like a four-year-old fighting a four-year-old with 'they started it.'
"But in these kinds of cases, once someone says something it becomes fact: There's no way to fight against it."
According to the outlet, the judge allegedly issued a "warning" to both legal teams "to refrain from making statements to the press that could influence a jury."
The judge in the case has also threatened to move the trial up in date if both parties don't stop bickering instead of waiting until March of next year to settle it.
According to Freedman, after the 37-year-old actress filed the lawsuit with the jawdropping accusations, Wayfarer Studios associates have been "exiled from polite society and suffered damages totaling hundreds of millions of dollars."
According to a Hollywood Reporter source, Baldoni, who is one of the co-founders of Wayfarer Studios, "lost three jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars" – which includes an adaptation of Pac-Man.
Following Lively's bombshell accusations, Baldoni denied Lively's claims and first filed a lawsuit against The New York Times seeking $250 million in damages after they posted their article about her lawsuit.
Just days after that, Baldoni filed a 179-page complaint in the Southern District of New York with his publicists, claiming Lively and Reynolds of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.
The actor requested a jury trial and a judgment of $400Million.
The actor's lawsuit states: "At bottom, this is not a case about celebrities sniping at each other in the press. This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio.
"When Plaintiffs have their day in court, the jury will recognize that even the most powerful celebrity cannot bend the truth to her will."
After the lawsuit was filed, Baldoni's legal team has been slowly releasing their evidence to support their client.
Besides text messages and emails exchanged between the former co-stars, Freedman also released unseen footage of the dance scene in which Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment.
The actor's team also unleashed almost 10 minutes of raw footage and even a voice note to help support his claims.