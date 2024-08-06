Home > Celebrity > Tori Spelling Tori Spelling Claims Charlie Sheen Once Greeted Her With a ‘Hot Crack Pipe’ — Then Asked If She Wanted ‘Anything Else’! Source: By: MEGA Tori Spelling recalled a shocking offering Charlie Sheen made her when she visited his condo. By: Haley Gunn Aug. 6 2024, Published 7:38 p.m. ET

Charlie Sheen in a Hawaiian shirt with a crack pipe – that's how Tori Spelling described being welcomed into the actor's condo. Spelling recalled the shocking sight – and allegedly being offered a hit from the "hot crack pipe" – while chatting with Sheen's ex-wife, Denise Richards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: By: MEGA Spelling recalled a chaotic night at Sheen's condo on her podcast.

During Monday's episode of the actress' misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star reflected on living at the same building as Richard's ex-husband. Spelling, 51, recalled going over to Sheen's home with a friend one evening – and claimed the Two and a Half Men star welcomed them into his home by offering an illegal substance.

Source: By: MEGA The Beverly Hills, 90210 star claimed Sheen offered her a ‘hot crack pipe’ at his condo.

Spelling told her guest: "The door opens and Charlie’s standing there in a button-up ... and he hands me something and he goes, ‘Hot crack pipe?'” "And I was like, ‘Nope, no thanks.’ And then he was like, ‘Oh, come on in.’ I don’t know, I didn’t see the condo, it was very dark — I mean literally all the lights were off."

Source: By: MEGA Spelling recalled being worried about her drink being laced.

The 51-year-old did not specify when the incident took place, but made sure to note the only light coming from the actor's home was from his "smoking". Spelling added: "So, he brings me into the kitchen and he’s like, ‘Well, anything else?'" The actress said she was "terrified" to accept any other offer from Sheen, 58, but asked him for a drink.

Spelling described feeling an immediate pang of regret – as well as fear over the possibility the drink could be laced with another substance. Not wanting to take any chances, Spelling said she asked Sheen for a can of soda.

Source: By: MEGA Sheen revealed last December that he has been sober for nearly six years.

Afterwards, Spelling said the Platoon star gave her and her friend a tour of his condo. The podcast host also claimed they weren't the only ones at Sheen's home that night – alleging he had "ladies of the night" over. Despite the unsettling circumstances, Spelling clarified while Sheen's condo may have been chaotic that evening, he was "always very nice".

Sheen's history with substance abuse is no secret. The actor has openly talked about his past struggles, and in December, he revealed he has been sober for nearly six years. The 58-year-old revealed he decided to give up alcohol for good after he broke a promise he made to one of his children. Sheen shares adult daughter Cassandra, 39, with high school girlfriend Paula Profit; adult daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, with Richards and 15-year-old twins Max and Bob with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.

