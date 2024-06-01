Charlie Sheen ‘Drooling’ Over Ex Denise Richards Raunchy OnlyFans Snaps: ‘The One That Got Away’
Reformed sex addict Charlie Sheen is flipping out over ex-wife Denise Richards' raunchy internet modeling gig, with sources snitching he's been drooling over her spicy snaps nonstop, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 58-year-old actor still finds his 53-year-old former James Bond girl "incredibly attractive and the one that got away," an insider, who notes her adult modeling on OnlyFans has Charlie wishing for the good old days.
"He's going gaga over Denise. He always said she was one of the sexiest girls he's ever been with. Every change he gets he goes to her page," the insider told the Globe.
Sources previously dished the Platoon heartthrob snapped when he first heard his daughter Sami, 20, was joining the OnlyFans — with her mom quickly following in her footsteps.
That was ironic considering his wild sex binges when he lived with a pair of porn actresses and reportedly caught deadly HIV from a transsexual romp. But Charlie quickly apologized to both Denise and Sami, saying he "had a knee-jerk reaction" and supports their skin-baring careers.
Now married to hunky health pro Aaron Phypers, 51, Denise has had a stormy relationship with Charlie since the pair split in 2006 following a rocky four-year marriage. But they've put their issues behind them while co-parenting Sami and their other daughter Lola, 19, and Charlie "finds excuses to call her and talk," the insider shared.
"Her husband must get so annoyed, but Denise humors Charlie."
Sheen spoke about his bond with Richards last year, revealing, "We’re absolutely friendly."
"We went through so much s--- together that I don't think either one of us has any energy left to be divisive," he shared in December 2023. "The only thing that matters is the kids. We knew we had to park our nonsense and focus on the children, because they had nothing to do with any of our crud."
Sheen and the Wild Things actress had a whirlwind romance in the early 2000s. They started dating in 2000, got engaged in 2001, and said "I do" in 2002.
Richards gave birth to their first daughter, Sami, in 2004, and welcomed their second daughter, Lola, the following year. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum decided to pull the plug on their marriage, filing for divorce in 2005 while pregnant with Lola. Richards accused Sheen of making death threats against her.
Their divorce was finalized in 2006.