Reformed sex addict Charlie Sheen is flipping out over ex-wife Denise Richards' raunchy internet modeling gig, with sources snitching he's been drooling over her spicy snaps nonstop, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 58-year-old actor still finds his 53-year-old former James Bond girl "incredibly attractive and the one that got away," an insider, who notes her adult modeling on OnlyFans has Charlie wishing for the good old days.