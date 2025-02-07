Meet Bonnie Blue's HUSBAND — Who She Met When She Was 15… And Who She Claims ENCOURAGED Her into Porn Career Before She Mounted Infamous '1,057-Man Gangbang'
OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue claims she is still "close" to her husband and says her record breaking sex romps have made him proud.
RadarOnline.com can reveal her fellow Brit Oliver Davidson is still part of the X-rated creator's team, even though the pair are in the process of getting a divorce.
But Blue insists their separation has nothing to do with her extreme sex stunts, the latest being sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours inside a London mansion last month.
Speaking of Davidson, she said: "I saw a lot of articles saying, 'Oh I'm now getting a divorce because I've slept with over a thousand men'.
"And that is not the case that we've been separated for a long, long time now.
'"And he's still very much supportive and very proud because I have seen articles which say he doesn't associate himself with me, and that's not the case.
"We've still got a very close relationship.'"
Blue, real name Tia Billinger, started dating talented rugby star Davidson when she was just 15.
The pair married in 2022 and moved to Australia and it was Davidson who encouraged Blue to leave her office job, where she had been unhappy, to become a cam girl.
Her new profession boosted her finances significantly
Blue said: "Before this, I'd only slept with five people and I didn't know what I was doing."
Before long, she was making close to £5,000 a week and her stunts got more extreme – and the pair split after a decade together.
Blue claims Davidson still plays a role in her wild sex challenges.
She said: '"He just works in the team. Helps me overlook things. We still work together.
"So he's very much proud and has not, you know, distanced himself from me.'"
The controversial star admits finding a new man will be difficult due to her bizarre challenges and she appreciates men will be put off by her past.
However, Blue proudly says finding a man is not a major '"priority'" right now.
She explained: "All it does is cut out the people that are judgmental and the people that are not going to be right for me.
Liam Payne's Grief-Stricken Girlfriend Gives Brutal Interview On How She Was Hammered With DEATH THREATS and Branded a 'Gold Digger' in Wake of One Direction Star's Horror Drug-Crazed Death
'"And I always think, you know, if I'm going to be single for a long time, that's okay.
'"If I want to have children by myself in the future, I can. So it's like anything I need a guy for, I can do myself.
"So finding a boyfriend isn't a priority. But I would like to do some speed dating.'"
OnlyFans recently confirmed Blue's record breaking attempt of apparently sleeping with 1,057 men in a day would not be allowed to air on the platform – despite critics pouring scorn on her claim and branding it fake and impossible.
A spokesperson for the subscription site said: "OnlyFans is a platform designed for creators who have completed our comprehensive onboarding process and choose to monetise their content
"To keep our community safe, OnlyFans also verifies the age, identity and consent of all parties featured in explicit content on OnlyFans.
"We do not allow a large number of non-OnlyFans creators to be featured on an account even where release forms have been provided."