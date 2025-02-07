Liam Payne's Grief-Stricken Girlfriend Gives Brutal Interview On How She Was Hammered With DEATH THREATS and Branded a 'Gold Digger' in Wake of One Direction Star's Horror Drug-Crazed Death
Liam Payne's girlfriend was hit by death threats and branded a "gold digger" after the One Direction star's tragic passing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kate Cassidy, 25, was even forced to cancel her social media after she was the target of cruel comments surrounding her attire at the singer's funeral in November.
Cassidy said in her first interview since Payne's death: "One hate comment is the equivalent to a hundred nice comments so it's hard but I understand that.
"Liam would want me to be as strong as I can be, and that's just have a thick skin.
"That's one thing he always taught me. He grew up in this life, and he always was just so positive about it and said, 'Don't let any hate get to you."
On the sinister threats from fans, she added: "I understand that some of the more negative comments come from a place of loving Liam and concern, and caring for Liam.
"So I understand that because I love Liam too. But for sure it's hard because obviously any criticism will get to you.
"Yeah, I have some (death threats.) And some in my DMs are, well, I can't even put them into words exactly.
"That's why I had to delete social media for a bit, and still sometimes I'll take a break from it."
In the wake of Payne's death, when he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Cassidy was reportedly given a "living allowance" and expenses totalling around $25,000 a month by the singer.
The couple shared his multi million rented mansion in Florida, which Cassidy has since moved from.
Cassidy has been stung by the idea she was only with Payne for his money and fame.
She said: "Obviously after his death there was a lot of speculation and things that were said about me, and I was getting called certain labels.
"Liam and I had a relationship where I couldn't possibly work a nine to five job with his work and lifestyle and I moved across the world to live with him.
"He showed me our relationship was so special because we balanced each other out so much.
EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé 'Set to Boot Jay-Z Off Her World Tour' As She 'Can't Risk Her Brand Being Tarnished By His Sean 'Diddy' Combs Teenage Rape Allegation'
"So you know, when people come and point a finger at me saying, 'You took an allowance and you had living expenses' or whatever, at the end of the day it's nobody's business except for me and Liam.
"I never asked him for money.
"Yeah, it's upsetting but it’s just about having thick skin and I'm never going to let anybody tell me how my relationship was with Liam.
"The only two people who really know how strong a relationship was are me and Liam.
"And I know our relationship was strong and real.
"It's something literally you would see out of a movie. I'll never let anybody tell me otherwise."
Cassidy attended Payne's funeral in November alongside pal Damien Hurley, wearing a long black dress.
Yet some fans criticised her, suggesting she was wearing too much make up.
Cassidy hit back: "I genuinely wanted to just look beautiful for my boyfriend one last time; that's how he would want to see me, and that's how I would want him to see me to remember me by."