Liam Payne's Grief-Stricken Girlfriend Gives Brutal Interview On How She Was Hammered With DEATH THREATS and Branded a 'Gold Digger' in Wake of One Direction Star's Horror Drug-Crazed Death

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kate Cassidy , 25, was even forced to cancel her social media after she was the target of cruel comments surrounding her attire at the singer's funeral in November .

Liam Payne's girlfriend was hit by death threats and branded a "gold digger" after the One Direction star's tragic passing.

Cassidy claimed it was impossible to have a nine to five job while dating the superstar, due to his 'work and lifestyle.'

Cassidy said in her first interview since Payne's death: "One hate comment is the equivalent to a hundred nice comments so it's hard but I understand that.

"Liam would want me to be as strong as I can be, and that's just have a thick skin.

"That's one thing he always taught me. He grew up in this life, and he always was just so positive about it and said, 'Don't let any hate get to you."