'It Was a Tragic Accident': Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Reveals Why She Left One Direction Singer Alone at Hotel Before His Shocking Death

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has opened up on her decision to leave the troubled One Direction singer alone in Argentina two days before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cassidy, 25, left the singer alone in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a mere 48-hours before he fell to his death from his third-floor hotel balcony on October 16, 2024.

In a TikTok video she shared chronicling her travel back home to Florida, the 25-year-old said she was ready to go home after the trip was unexpectedly extended for several days.