Liam Payne

'It Was a Tragic Accident': Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Reveals Why She Left One Direction Singer Alone at Hotel Before His Shocking Death

Composite photo of Liam Payne, Kate Cassidy
Source: @katecass/instagram

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy reveals why she left him alone in Argentina two days before his death.

Feb. 5 2025, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has opened up on her decision to leave the troubled One Direction singer alone in Argentina two days before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cassidy, 25, left the singer alone in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a mere 48-hours before he fell to his death from his third-floor hotel balcony on October 16, 2024.

In a TikTok video she shared chronicling her travel back home to Florida, the 25-year-old said she was ready to go home after the trip was unexpectedly extended for several days.

liam payne kate cassidy
Source: MEGA

Cassidy revealed the reason why she left her boyfriend just hours before his death.

Now, Cassidy has spoken out on her decision to leave Payne, which has been criticized by some fans.

She explained: "I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility.

"We had our dog, and I never, ever thought this event would occur. It was a tragic accident, and no, I never did think (he might die young).

"But, you know, we did have our own separate lives – this wasn't the first time we have traveled separately."

This is a developing story. More to come...

