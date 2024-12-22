Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Debuts New Tattoo Two Months After the One Direction Singer's Drug-Fueled Balcony Plunge
Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has revealed a new tattoo two months after the singer's tragic death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the new tattoo on Cassidy's index and middle fingers, which resemble angel wings, was spotted by fans as she cuddled her dog in a photo posted on Instagram Stories.
The tattoo was noticed weeks after Payne's girlfriend paid a touching tribute to the late singer and their relationship.
Cassidy shared a montage of precious moments from her two-year relationship with the former One Direction singer in the now-deleted video on TikTok.
In the caption of the compilation video, she wrote, "I love you", against the backdrop of the song, Fade Into You, by Mazzy Star. Cassidy also included more mundane moments with Payne as they lounged on the couch together and the late singer snuggled up next to her in bed.
Flashes of their travels together, bowling dates, glamorous events they attended and a sweet note Payne wrote her were also included in the montage.
The Instagram influencer also previously claimed Payne was the "love of her life" and that they had planned to marry the following year.
Cassidy traveled with Payne to Argentina to attend his ex-bandmate Niall Horan's concert. However, the singer died just days after Cassidy left to go back home, leaving her boyfriend behind.
Payne was seen acting "erratically" in the lobby of the Buenos Aires hotel where he had been staying. Moments after he was escorted back to his room, he fell to his death from his room's third-floor balcony. He died aged 31 on October 16.
Argentinian police raided the homes of one of Payne's friends, a hotel staff member, and an alleged drug dealer in connection to the singer's tragic fall, leading to their arrest.
Prosecutor Andres Esteban Madrea's office revealed the three were charged with abandonment of a person followed by death, supply, and facilitation of narcotics.
The prosecutor claimed: "Liam Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a senior hotel employee at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel recalled the singer frequently calling the receptionists to request alcohol – and allegedly inquired about where he could buy cocaine.
Shortly after Payne checked into CasaSur Palermo, a bellhop brought a courtesy fruit platter to his room. After he delivered the platter, the bellhop told his bosses the singer insulted him after he asked where he could buy cocaine and was met with "no" from the employee.