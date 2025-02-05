Fading Country Star Wynonna Judd Accused of 'Desperately Riding Coattails of Tragedy' of Mom Naomi's Shotgun Suicide

Naomi took her final shots at her daughter in her suicide note and will. Sources say she didn't leave anything to Wynonna or Wy's sister, actress Ashely Judd, opting instead to give the entire $25million estate to second husband Larry Strickland0.

Wynonna still cashed in on her mom by hitting the road with a tribute tour, singing The Judds' biggest hits with country stars including Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker.

Wynonna previously said the tour, which was so popular it was extended by 15 dates, really helped her grieve as well.

She told the Hollywood Reporter: Wynonna and Naomi announced their 10-show trek in the weeks leading up to the performer's death. Naomi took her life just one day before she was being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Insiders have claimed that Naomi was in "mental anguish" over facing a farewell tour that was set to kick off last fall amid struggles with her personal well-being.

Wynonna said that after Naomi's death, she anticipated this tour was going to be "more about mom and the memorial part of it."