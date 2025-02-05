Astonishing Aviation Blunder Black Hawk Helicopter Made Moments Before it Crashed into DC Plane Revealed in Probe Report

While a reason behind the crash has yet to be made official, author and aviation journalist Jeff Wise put the blame on the chopper's pilots – one of which was Captain Rebecca Lobach – in a piece for New York Magazine just 48 hours following the tragedy.

"When air accidents happen, it's important not to rush to judgement," he wrote, but added, "A lot is unknown, but one basic fact is not: The helicopter pilot was at fault."

Wise said: "It was quite clearly the Army Black Hawk helicopter that was not where it was supposed to be.

"While it may be the case that the tower was not properly staffed or that the airport's resources are chronically overtaxed, neither of these things played a role in the crash that took the lives of 67 passengers and crew."