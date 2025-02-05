WATCH: Volodymyr Zelensky Launches Foul-Mouthed Live Rant at Tucker Carlson After He Claimed Ukrainian President is Running His Country Like a DICTATOR
Volodymyr Zelensky has launched an expletive-filled tirade at Tucker Carlson.
The Ukraine politician fiercely rejected Carlson's accusations of silencing Russian speakers and killing political opponents, slamming the commentator as a Vladimir Putin mouthpiece and telling him to "stop licking his a--," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The live rant occurred during a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where Zelensky, 47, responded to Carlson, 55, following his sharp allegations.
The clash began after Carlson, a critic of U.S. involvement in Ukraine, accused Zelensky of illegitimately holding power and using oppressive tactics.
Zelensky strongly denied the claims, attacking Carlson for parroting Kremlin propaganda and pointing out the irony of being accused of dictatorship by someone seemingly supporting an autocrat.
The Ukrainian said: "'Putin has a narrative on elections, on my legitimacy, on dictatorship. That's from a person who is 30 years in power! The bloody dictator, murderer who violated territorial integrity of Ukraine!
"All that is Putin's narrative. And regrettably, this blogger or journalist – whatever he wants to call himself – unfortunately fully repeats the words of Putin and what he wants.
"He works for Putin because he wants to lower me to the level of Putin."
Carlson has repeatedly criticized Zelensky’s leadership during the war, alleging he has suppressed opposition and delayed elections indefinitely.
In response, Zelensky defended his commitment to democracy, stating how holding elections during wartime is simply unfeasible.
Zelensky said he was elected by 73% of the population and remains open to elections, but legal and logistical issues – such as displaced citizens and soldiers at the front – make them impossible.
He added that lifting martial law would play into Putin's hands, leaving Ukraine vulnerable without its army.
One of Carlson's most shocking allegations was that Zelensky had ordered the deaths of political opponents.
Zelensky denied the claim, stating the only person involved was Viktor Medvedchuk – a pro-Kremlin politician and close ally of Putin.
He explained how Medvedchuk, who led a party controlled by Putin and opposed Ukraine's independence, was arrested and later exchanged for 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war.
Zelensky also noted how Medvedchuk was closely linked to Putin, even being the godfather of his children.
Zelensky explained how Medvedchuk had plotted to establish a pro-Russian puppet government in Ukraine, but the scheme ultimately collapsed.
He said: "They very much wanted that, but it didn't happen that way. Ukraine preserved its independence."
Zelensky didn’t hold back when addressing Carlson, accusing him of being deeply unaware of the actual situation on the ground.
He said during the interview: "It seems to me that this journalist – I do not remember his surname, excuse me, Tucker. Yes, yes, yes. Tucker is his name.
"He needs to more deeply understand what's happening in Ukraine, to stop working for Putin, to stop licking his a--."
Carlson, who has called for reduced U.S. aid to Ukraine, has garnered both praise and criticism – with his views resonating with some U.S. political factions skeptical of continued support.
During Zelensky's 90-minute interview, he discussed a range of topics, including his message to Donald Trump, Joe Rogan's World War III warning, and Ukraine's nuclear disarmament.
He warned that if Ukraine is denied NATO membership, it may reconsider the 1994 Budapest Memorandum and its commitment to nuclear disarmament.
Zelensky also dismissed concerns about unaccounted foreign aid, rejecting allegations of corruption and mismanagement.
He assured every dollar is accounted for, pushing back against claims of mishandled funds.