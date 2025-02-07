EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé 'Set to Boot Jay-Z Off Her World Tour' As She 'Can't Risk Her Brand Being Tarnished By His Sean 'Diddy' Combs Teenage Rape Allegation'

Last week, the superstar announced her highly-anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour 2025 – releasing dates and locations hours after she made history as the first Black female artist to win Best Country Album at the Grammys.

But there is a dark cloud looming over the tour after rap giant Jay-Z, 55, was hit with claims he seriously sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in 2000 with former pal Combs, also 55.

He had a motion to dismiss the action ruled out by a judge last month and in light of that Beyoncé, 43, has told her husband there will be no place for him on stage, as there has been on previous tours for duets when she hits the road.

Insiders say that she also took advice from sister Solange, 38, who has a tempestuous relationship with her brother-in-law, graphically demonstrated in their unexplained 2014 elevator fight.