EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé 'Set to Boot Jay-Z Off Her World Tour' As She 'Can't Risk Her Brand Being Tarnished By His Sean 'Diddy' Combs Teenage Rape Allegation'
Ruthless Beyoncé is to ban rape rap-haunted husband Jay-Z from her upcoming world tour after he was dragged into the Sean 'Diddy' Combs scandal.
The star – fresh from her Grammys triumph – is petrified sponsors could pull the plug on lucrative endorsements and feminist groups could protest if he joins her on stage after a lawsuit alleged he had raped a teenager, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Last week, the superstar announced her highly-anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour 2025 – releasing dates and locations hours after she made history as the first Black female artist to win Best Country Album at the Grammys.
But there is a dark cloud looming over the tour after rap giant Jay-Z, 55, was hit with claims he seriously sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in 2000 with former pal Combs, also 55.
He had a motion to dismiss the action ruled out by a judge last month and in light of that Beyoncé, 43, has told her husband there will be no place for him on stage, as there has been on previous tours for duets when she hits the road.
Insiders say that she also took advice from sister Solange, 38, who has a tempestuous relationship with her brother-in-law, graphically demonstrated in their unexplained 2014 elevator fight.
A source told us: "Beyoncé is not planning to end her marriage with Jay-Z, but she has decided to leave him off her upcoming world tour.
"Over the years, they have shared the stage on multiple occasions, even during her solo shows where he would make special appearances for their popular duets like Crazy In Love and Upgrade You.
"This time, following Solange’s advice, Beyoncé believes it’s in her best interest to keep Jay-Z away from the spotlight, especially given the ongoing child sex abuse allegations swirling around him.
"Allowing him on stage could seriously harm her brand, risking substantial sponsorship deals that could be pulled amid the controversy. There’s also chatter that feminist groups might protest at her performances if he were to join her on stage.
"P Diddy has always been close to both Jay and Beyoncé. As he awaits trial for his own alleged issues, there’s a possibility that more lawsuits could emerge, complicating Beyoncé's situation even further."
The alleged victim e claims the rape took place at a party after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards – and also involved a female celebrity who allegedly stood by and watched her being brutalized.
Her lawsuit was first lodged at New York's Southern District in October against Combs, but a new refiling made on Sunday, December 8 named 55-year-old Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, as the other celebrity allegedly involved in the attack.
He hit back with: "My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.
"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."