EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé and Jay-Z 'Fuming' Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Naked Red Carpet Stunt 'Overshadowed' Her Best Country Album Grammys Win — 'Their Relationship is Well and Truly DEAD!'

Former friends Jay-Z, 55, and West, 47, have been feuding for years ever since the 99 Problems rapper and Bey were a no-show at his wedding to Kim Kardashian.

An insider revealed: "Jay-Z knows for a fact that Kanye pulled that stunt to steal Beyoncé's limelight. No question about it. He knew she was going to collect that award and made sure he did all he could do to grab and headlines and it was a case of mission accomplished for Kanye. Their relationship can never be mended after this. It is dead."

Sources also say relations between Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been strained after he was dragged into the Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex abuse allegations and accused of rape.

Our source added: "Things are very tense between the two given the very serious allegations that have been leveled at him.

"People are wondering how much more their relationship can take but they say they are still fighting and remaining strong for their kids but the last few weeks have been very hard on them and their family, to say the least. She is wondering if anything else is about to be sprung on her."