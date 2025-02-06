EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé and Jay-Z 'Fuming' Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Naked Red Carpet Stunt 'Overshadowed' Her Best Country Album Grammys Win — 'Their Relationship is Well and Truly DEAD!'
Music heavyweights Beyoncé and Jay-Z are said to be fuming their former close pal Kanye West stole their Grammys thunder.
The billionaire rapper has told pals West and wife Bianca Censori's naked red carpet stunt was designed to detract from Beyoncé winning best country album of the year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former friends Jay-Z, 55, and West, 47, have been feuding for years ever since the 99 Problems rapper and Bey were a no-show at his wedding to Kim Kardashian.
An insider revealed: "Jay-Z knows for a fact that Kanye pulled that stunt to steal Beyoncé's limelight. No question about it. He knew she was going to collect that award and made sure he did all he could do to grab and headlines and it was a case of mission accomplished for Kanye. Their relationship can never be mended after this. It is dead."
Sources also say relations between Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been strained after he was dragged into the Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex abuse allegations and accused of rape.
Our source added: "Things are very tense between the two given the very serious allegations that have been leveled at him.
"People are wondering how much more their relationship can take but they say they are still fighting and remaining strong for their kids but the last few weeks have been very hard on them and their family, to say the least. She is wondering if anything else is about to be sprung on her."
Jay-Z held an "emergency" sit-down with Beyoncé and their three children late last year to explain a civil lawsuit that sensationally accused him of sexually assaulting a drugged 13-year-old girl with Combs.
RadarOnline.com revealed the rapper-turned-business mogul was sent "reeling" by the allegation, which came from an accuser who identifies herself only as Jane Doe in the legal documents.
She claims the rape took place at a party after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards – and also involved a female celebrity who allegedly stood by and watched her being brutalized.
Her lawsuit was first lodged at New York's Southern District in October against Combs, but a new refiling made on Sunday, December 8 named 55-year-old Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, as the other celebrity allegedly involved in the attack.
Jay-Z furiously denied the claims as a "shakedown" and told how he would be sitting down with Beyoncé, 43, in his emotional reaction.
The billionaire added he was devastated their three children – Blue Ivy, 13, and seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sri Carter – will have to hear about the allegation.
He hit back: "My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.
"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."