BREAKING: Murder Inc. Records Founder Irv Gotti Dead Aged 54 a Year After Being Left Stricken by Stroke — With Scandal-Plagued Kanye West Leading Tributes

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Record producer Irv Gotti has passed away aged 54.

Feb. 6 2025, Published 7:48 a.m. ET

Record producer Irv Gotti has died aged 54, sparking an outpouring of tributes from music stars including scandal-hit Kanye West.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Murder Inc. Records founder passed away one year after he suffered a stroke.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Gotti had also been battling diabetes in the years leading up to his death.

The cause of his death has yet to be confirmed, however rumors are circulating he was hit by another stroke.

He'd also been battling diabetes in the years leading up to his death.

Speaking in August 2023, Gotti – real name Irving Lorenzo – said: "Diabetes is deteriorating my body.

"I've been diagnosed with diabetes forever – it's hereditary.

"When my (blood sugar) gets too high, shot (of insulin). It’s reversible but you gotta change the way you eat — all that.

"But you know what’s f----- up with diabetes? So anything that you're gonna like or tastes good, horrible for you. Now what's some nasty s---."

kim kardashian jennifer lopez planning to hit the town together
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez was one of the raft of music A-listers who have worked with Gotti, along with DMX and Ashanti.

Photos had surfaced online showed Gotti walking with a cane.

Gotti's rep previously revealed his client had suffered a minor stroke but said he had changed his diet.

He last posted on Instagram on 12 January, wishing his late father a happy birthday.

"Miss you. And I love you," he captioned the post.

Gotti signed off the touching post with "Your Boy."

During his career, Gotti worked with A-listers including Jennifer Lopez and Ashanti.

He also worked with the likes of Ja Rule and DMX.

kanye west desperately dieting model wife bianca censori piling pounds
Source: MEGA

Kanye West posted a dove emoji on Instagram while paying his respects to Gotti.

Ja Rule is known for his 2001 single Always on Time — a track that featured Ashanti.

And he made guest appearances in Lopez's songs I'm Real (Murder Remix) and Ain't It Funny.

Before he launched Murder Inc Records, he worked at Def Jam Records and was key in signing Jay Z to the platform.

Tributes have poured in for the music mogul.

Gold Digger rapper West posted a dove emoji on his Instagram.

Embedded Image

Gotti previously worked at Def Jam Records and was key in signing Jay Z to the label.

Lyor Cohen, the ex-CEO of Def Jam, described Gotti as one of the label's "most creative soldiers."

"He comes from a very tight beautiful family from Queens and it's an honor and a privilege to have known him," he added.

"Irv, you will be missed."

Hip-hop journalist Rob Markman said: "Thank you for your contributions and all the inspiration you gave."

Steve Rifkind, chairman of Loud Records, said: "Irv, your legacy will be remembered in a big way."

Over the past 20 years, Gotti had been embroiled in legal disputes.

He and his brother, Chris, were charged with money laundering in 2005.

Both were later acquitted.

Gotti was also accused of sexual abuse in 2024 – allegations he strongly denied.

After the allegations came to light, Gotti's team said the claims were "baseless."

