Kanye West

Kanye West Hides 'Demon Face' in New Kinky Post of Wife Bianca Censori — As Rapper Claims Model is 'Most Googled Woman on Earth'

Split photo of Kanye West, Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

The rapper is accused of hiding a terrifying image in one of his Yeezy bodysuits.

Feb. 4 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Kanye West is making sure to milk every single minute of his recent shock Grammy Awards appearance with wife Bianca Censori.

The controversial rapper has been promoting his Yeezy clothing line lately, and fans believe he has hidden a terrifying "demon face" in one item, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

bianca censori grammy awards dress truth puper kanye west
Source: MEGA

West and Censori still have fans buzzing over their shocking Grammys appearance.

West took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a new photo of 30-year-old Censori showing off her fit figure in a Yeezy bodysuit.

In the polaroid image, Censori put her toned legs on display in the bodysuit and flexed. West then linked out his website so users could purchase items.

However, the pic of the bodysuit on the website left fans buzzing as they claimed there was something "hidden" in the outfit.

kanye west hides demon face bianca censori grammys stunt backlash
Source: YEEZY

A bodysuit photo on the Yeezy website is said to have a hidden 'demon face' on it.

One person said: "There’s a face in there… looks like it’s trying to escape," and another added, "Thought I was crazy man… people talking about the actual fit and not that demon face that’s on it."

A user reacted: "I wasn't sure. I thought I was seeing things till I came to the comment section... wow."

"It's his wife! She trapped," a fan joked.

kanye west forced bianca censori naked grammys still choosing outfits
Source: MEGA

West has been loving the attention, posting more images of his wife on Instagram and calling her the 'most Googled woman.'

In the new image, West also made sure to claim Censori is the "most googled woman on earth," following her near-naked Grammy Awards appearance on Sunday.

The couple's cameo at the Los Angeles event bought plenty of backlash, after Censori simply showed up wearing a fur coat over a nude sheer dress.

One insider told RadarOnline.com the Yeezy founder had "forced" Censori to go naked at the music bash.

bianca censori grammys
Source: MEGA

LAPD said nobody has filed a complaint about Censori's stunt yet.

They claimed: "It is very controlling and desperately sad. He is using his wife as a commodity to try and boost his brand but all he is succeeding in achieving is turning a beautiful woman into some kind of sexualized freak show.

"It is appalling to watch. Surely she can't be happy carry out his wishes in this way?"

However, West's close friends claim this is not what is occurring behind-the-scenes.

Another source said: "Bianca is not being forced at all. She is a willing participant in this, and she is not controlled by Kanye. They build these looks together, sharing ideas and vision against the establishment of fashion and culture.

"Ye is empowering Bianca, and Bianca loves this. They are doing this together, so any suggestion that they are not in on this together is false."

Meanwhile, Censori's friends also praised the model for her decisions, claiming she often goes naked in public "as a statement – creating an ambiguous message between simplicity and provocation."

bianca censori grammys
Source: MEGA

Censori's friends claim the model's naked decision are a 'statement.'

They added: "... How can it be viewed as obscene? Classical art was full of obscenity. Obscenity does not come from a nude body but from an obscene mentality, which is unfortunately due to many factors throughout history.

"She does not think the look was inappropriate at all."

Due to Censori's naked Grammys look, the pair were said to have been "escorted out" by police, while others claimed they left on their own before the show kicked off.

