Netflix Drops 'Emilia Pérez' Actress Karla Sofía Gascón From Oscars Campaign After Social Posts About Muslims, George Floyd and Diversity at The Academy Awards Resurface
Netflix has decided to boot Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón from their Oscars marketing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gascón, the title-character star of the Oscar-nominated favorite has been benched from upcoming awards season promotional appearances after controversial remarks from her past resurfaced.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gascón issued an apology following her shocking social media posts on Muslims, George Floyd, and diversity at the Oscars.
The actress, who made history by becoming the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Oscar, got backlash for the resurfaced tweets.
Now, in a drastic PR move, Netflix, which is handling the film's U.S. distribution, has canceled plans for Gascón to fly in from Spain to attend any upcoming awards shows or promotions.
The streamer is said to have invested millions in a big awards push for the pic, which received a leading 13 Oscar nominations, and word is tensions between the company and star are strained.
According to The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg, the two parties are no longer on speaking terms, and are only communicating through Gascón’s agent.
The source revealed: "It is my understanding that there is no great interest on the part of Netflix to provide the usual courtesies afforded by a studio to an Oscar contender, such as transportation and accommodations, to facilitate her attendance at the remaining awards season gatherings."
Gascón had been expected in California this weekend as a recipient of a Santa Barbara Film Festival Virtuoso Award. That's now off as well.
That may be for the best, as Feinberg reported some of the other nominees and winners have hinted they might not attend the festivities if Gascón did show up, out of concern things could get "very uncomfortable" with her there.
Gascón has been in damage control ever since years-old anti-Islam posts on her social media resurfaced. She has repeatedly apologized and has deleted her accounts.
One post from November 2020 read: "I'm sorry. Is it just my impression or is there more Muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school, there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we'll have to teach Arabic."
She also posted about George Floyd, whose murder by Minneapolis police, as he protested "I can't breathe," sparked widespread Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
Gascón wrote: "I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys without rights and consider policemen to be assassins. They are both wrong."
There were even previously buried comments about her Emilia Perez co-star Selena Gomez, calling her a "rich rat who plays the poor b---- whenever she can."
Responding to the mounting backlash, Gascón apologized: "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt.
"As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well, and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life, I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."