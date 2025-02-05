Netflix Drops 'Emilia Pérez' Actress Karla Sofía Gascón From Oscars Campaign After Social Posts About Muslims, George Floyd and Diversity at The Academy Awards Resurface

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gascón issued an apology following her shocking social media posts on Muslims, George Floyd, and diversity at the Oscars.

The actress, who made history by becoming the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Oscar, got backlash for the resurfaced tweets.

Now, in a drastic PR move, Netflix, which is handling the film's U.S. distribution, has canceled plans for Gascón to fly in from Spain to attend any upcoming awards shows or promotions.

The streamer is said to have invested millions in a big awards push for the pic, which received a leading 13 Oscar nominations, and word is tensions between the company and star are strained.