Daytime Queens Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson 'Battling So Fiercely for Ratings' Their Friendship Is 'Now in the Toilet'
Daytime TV queens Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson are said to be battling it out to claim the talk show crown – and the no-holds-barred competition has left their once mutually supportive friendship in shambles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources claim Barrymore, 43, is desperate to wow viewers, especially in Middle America, in an effort to come out on top against her new rival Clarkson, 42.
A TV insider shared: "Drew and Kelly are locked in a pretty heated battle for the daytime talk show crown that Ellen DeGeneres owned for years.
"Even though Kelly has a mild edge in the ratings, Drew is still more famous, and her lifetime of industry friends and contacts has allowed her to create viral moments pretty regularly."
Already, Barrymore's show saw a 25 percent increase in viewership in 2024 over the previous season.
Even though their ratings war has "soured" things between them, the Charlie's Angels star and the American Idol alum are said to be determined to not "take cheap shots" at each other, the source spilled.
They added: "There was a time, especially when Drew was just starting out, that she and Kelly spoke a lot.
"Drew let it be known how much she admired Kelly, and they got very chummy, but that's all stopped now. They both want to win this battle and be the top dog, and that unfortunately makes things very awkward, so they just don't talk at all anymore."
Meanwhile, Barrymore is joining the reboot of Hollywood Squares, where she'll occupy the coveted center square. She's said to have ulterior motives for signing on to the show, which airs on CBS in prime time.
The insider said: "Drew is hoping that when viewers see her on Hollywood Squares, they'll be moved to sample her talk show, even if they're loyal to Kelly.
"She's trying to find a way to appeal to Middle America, which is where Kelly really shines."
The source continued: "She would never frame it this way, but she's trying to poach Kelly's fans, which is pretty cutthroat. It's no wonder she's backed off the friendship, as she wants to win this battle at all costs!"
But the insider noted the Since U Been Gone singer is "just as ambitious," before warning: "Make no mistake, they're both chasing the same daytime talk show crown – and the generational wealth that comes with it."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Clarkson has been working overtime on her show while ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is living the high life thanks to their multi-million dollar divorce.
A source said the singer has been "running herself ragged in New York doing her show" while Blackstock is living lavishly in a $1.8million home in Butte, Montana, where he's also launched a new "rodeo" business.
As part of their divorce settlement, Blackstock – who used to be Clarkson's manager – was given a five percent share of her $17.75million Montana ranch.
Clarkson additionally had to fork over $1.3million and over $45,000 a month in child support for their kids – daughter River, 10, and son Remington, eight – to her ex.