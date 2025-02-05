Allison Holker Admits She 'Will Be Forever Tormented' By Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Saying He 'Lied' To Her The Night Before Committing Suicide — and How She Will Never Know 'The Truth'

Allison Holker will never fully have clarity on Stephen "tWitch" Boss' actions the night before his suicide. The professional dancer unveiled "triggering" details about her last moments with her late husband, including the perplexing emoji text he sent and how the atmosphere felt "off" just hours before he took his own life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The professional dancer said her late husband texted her a suspicious tree emoji the night before he died.

Article continues below advertisement

Boss, a pro hip hop dancer and DJ on The Ellen Show known professionally as tWitch, died at the age of 40 after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He and Holker, 36, had been married for nine years and shared three kids: Weslie, 16; Maddox, eight; and Zaia, five.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Holker revealed her last hours with Boss felt 'off' and 'different,' noting he seemed 'very triggered.'

Article continues below advertisement

While speaking on Monday's episode of the Jamie Kern Lima Show, Holker gave chilling details into the last hours she spent with her troubled husband. The dancer first shared Boss had texted her a tree emoji, which was his usual way of letting her know he was stopping at a marijuana dispensary.

Article continues below advertisement

She said he then "came home and was very triggered," adding: "Me and Weslie were watching White Lotus... and he came in and I could tell something was wrong." Holker confessed she has "always wondered" whether Boss had already been at the hotel when he texted her, and if he had attempted to take his life but then changed his mind at the last moment.

Article continues below advertisement

She questioned: "Is that why he came home so triggered? Had he attempted and then got scared and then was too shameful to tell me?" The widow also noted how "that night felt different," as the following day – when he took his life – he was at the Oak Tree Inn. She continued: "And there was a tree that looked just like the emoji and the dispensary is right across the street."

Article continues below advertisement

Although Holker understands she may never fully "know the truth," she still recognizes how deeply triggering the memory is for her. She also said the tree emoji "will always kind of be a little bit of a scar" for her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Holker further opens up about her late husband's suicide in her newly released memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Holker, who has earned an Emmy nomination for her work on So You Think You Can Dance, recently released her new memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light. In the book, she describes how Boss called her shortly after leaving the dispensary and sounded really "freaked out."

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote: "He said he was really high, which seemed totally out of character for him. This was not an ordinary conversation. "I’d never known him to act like this. Smoking typically made Stephen more mellow, not paranoid. I was unsure what to do."

Article continues below advertisement

When Boss came home, Holker said he was acting extremely strange and kept suggesting he had "lied" about something. She wrote: "I asked him questions, but he was incoherent. I will be forever tormented by those two words, I lied."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite everything, they went to bed soon after, and the next morning, Boss "apologized repeatedly" for his strange behavior. Holker continued: "I explained how worried he had made me and asked him what lie he was talking about. "He claimed not to remember saying that. He apologized again, then turned the conversation toward work."

Article continues below advertisement

In her book, Holker also shared Boss had "sought out" a suicide hotline in the months before his death. Although he had looked up the number in the summer of 2022, she couldn't find any evidence on his phone showing he ever made the call.

Article continues below advertisement

She explained: "I'm sure he felt a lot of shame for even having sought out the number." The dancer also remembered telling her husband "I love you" before he left to take Weslie to school – her final words to him.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple shared three children: Weslie, 16; Maddox, eight; and Zaia, five.

Article continues below advertisement

Boss never returned that night, prompting Holker to file a missing person's report. On December 13, 2022, he was discovered dead by a motel housekeeper less than a mile from their home. The autopsy report for Boss later revealed no drugs or alcohol were in his system at the time of his death.