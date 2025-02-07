Your tip
How Mad Vlad Putin Is Forcing CRIPPLED Boy Soldiers Back Into Line of Fire On Crutches As Russian Casualties From Ukraine Invasion Hurtle Towards 1 MILLION — While Trump Promises ‘Peace by Easter’

Injured Russian troops on crutches are being forced back to the front line by Vladimir Putin to cope with huge losses to his troops during bloody war with Ukraine.

Feb. 7 2025, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Vladimir Putin is sending crippled troops back to the front line on crutches – as more than 1,000 of his soldiers are killed every day.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Russia's January casualty rate hit 48,000 dead, wounded or missing during his bloody war with Ukraine which could be stopped by Easter, if President Trump has his way.

Crippled troops are not being given time to recover from injuries and are being told to get back to the front line and resume fighting.

Latest assessments reveal Russian invaders have been slowed by Ukraine's fighters, claiming around 120 miles of territory in January compared to 150 in December, was the second bloodiest month for Russia since the start of the war nearly three years ago.

There have been more than 837,000 Russian casualties since the invasion,

Putin ally Kim Jong Un's North Korean forces are also getting a hammering.

Ukraine still holds ­territory in Kursk, western Russia, and a third of the North Korean troops sent there to fight for Putin have been killed or wounded.

Putin has suffered a bloody month in his war with Ukraine, as his January casualty rate hit 48,000 dead, wounded or missing.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has also ramped up the effectiveness of "deep strikes" hundreds of miles inside Russia.

The assaults in Putin terrory are beginning to have an effect on the ­Russian economy, with bank rates hitting 21 per cent amid huge corporate debt.

The assessment comes from Ukrainian sources, but a Western official said: "We believe the Ukrainian figures are credible.

"We are also seeing signs Russians are recycling the wounded back into the fight. You'll have seen video of troops on crutches being pushed back into the line."

Article continues below advertisement

It comes as Trump claims he will try to force ­Zelensky to agree a ceasefire with Russia by Easter.

The Republican, who has long claimed that he would be able to negotiate an ending to the brutal invasion of Ukraine in a single day, is said to be working to end the war within 100 days.

The unconfirmed plans, reported in Ukraine, have been doing the rounds in "political and diplomatic circles" in the war-torn country, and will include a ceasefire by April 20 that would freeze Russia's steady advance, and a ban on Ukraine from joining NATO.

Ukrainian president Zelensky has denied the existence of the ceasefire plans and the White House has yet to officially comment on the reports.

But if confirmed, it would see Zelensky and Putin sharing a phone call within days before the warring pair meet either in late February or early March. An official ceasefire declaration would then be made on April 20.

A declaration on the agreed parameters for ending the war would then be released by May 9, after which Kyiv would be asked not to extend martial law or mobilise troops.

Trump also wants to set up an International Peace Conference, mediated by other prominent nations, that would gather to help forge an agreement to end the brutal war that has so far killed over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers, according to Zelensky, and an estimated 840,000 Russian troops according to Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

