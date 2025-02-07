How Mad Vlad Putin Is Forcing CRIPPLED Boy Soldiers Back Into Line of Fire On Crutches As Russian Casualties From Ukraine Invasion Hurtle Towards 1 MILLION — While Trump Promises ‘Peace by Easter’

Latest assessments reveal Russian invaders have been slowed by Ukraine's fighters, claiming around 120 miles of territory in January compared to 150 in December, was the second bloodiest month for Russia since the start of the war nearly three years ago.

There have been more than 837,000 Russian casualties since the invasion,

Putin ally Kim Jong Un's North Korean forces are also getting a hammering.

Ukraine still holds ­territory in Kursk, western Russia, and a third of the North Korean troops sent there to fight for Putin have been killed or wounded.